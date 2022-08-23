Pritzker Private Capital Promotes Kaitlyn Desai to Principal for Its Manufactured Products Team

Strengthens PPC's Strategic Initiative to Deploy Significant Capital and Partner with Packaging and Personal Care Companies Across the Manufactured Products Sector

Pritzker Private Capital ("PPC"), a leader in family direct investing, today announced the promotion of Kaitlyn Desai to Principal – Manufactured Products. PPC's Manufactured Products team aims to deploy significant capital investing in growth-oriented packaging, food, specialty industrial, personal care and contract manufacturing businesses.

Based in Chicago, Ms. Desai joined the firm as a Vice President and has since served as an integral member of PPC's Manufactured Products team. As Principal, she will help source and execute sector investments for the firm and its family of packaging, personal care and contract manufacturing companies. Ms. Desai has a strong track record of supporting PPC's companies through strategic acquisitions, including the execution and integration of more than 15 transactions for ProAmpac and PLZ Corp. Prior to joining PPC, Ms. Desai was an associate director for SSA & Company and she received her MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

"I am thrilled to congratulate Kaitlyn on her well-earned promotion," said Chris Trick, Investment Partner – Manufactured Products. "Kaitlyn has established herself as a trusted partner to our companies, bringing value-add insights and add-on acquisition support to help drive long-term growth and value creation. I am confident she will continue her impressive work as we expand our platform in the Manufactured Products sector, a strategic priority for the firm."

"At PPC, we are committed to fostering talented professionals and building a world-class team to execute our differentiated strategy," said Paul Carbone, President and Managing Partner of PPC. "In addition to her success partnering with our companies, Kaitlyn is a strong contributor to PPC's culture through her leadership in recruiting the next generation of PPC professionals and advancing our efforts with the Pritzker Women's Network. With leaders like Kaitlyn, our team is well-positioned as the ideal partner to help build family- and entrepreneur-owned businesses for sustained success."

Pritzker Private Capital brings a time-tested, disciplined approach to partnering with middle-market companies for the right duration. PPC is uniquely positioned to achieve strong results for its family of companies by combining its flexible capital with the legacy and values of a family-owned business.

About Pritzker Private Capital

Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products and services sectors. The firm's differentiated, long-duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Pritzker Private Capital is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005276/en/