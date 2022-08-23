F5 Earns Top Marks in KuppingerCole's 2022 Leadership Compass Report for Web Application Firewalls

F5 identified as an Innovation, Technology, Product, and Overall Leader in the WAF market

F5 FFIV today announced that it has been positioned as an Overall Leader in the 2022 KuppingerCole Leadership Compass report for Web Application Firewalls (WAFs). The report compares multiple WAF vendors across criteria such as Security, Functionality, Deployment, Interoperability, and Usability.

Report author and analyst Richard Hill included these remarks in the evaluation:

"F5 offers app-layer DoS protection that monitors application stress and adapts to changes in real-time, with behavioral analysis through machine learning and dynamic signatures mitigating attacks automatically."

"WAF delivery includes containers and microservices, serverless, cloud, and on-premises options…Beyond solid basic WAF capabilities, BIG-IP Advanced WAF and F5 Distributed Cloud WAAP give a host of advanced WAF abilities."

"BIG-IP Advanced WAF also provides a declarative API or JSON that can be introduced within a CI/CD pipeline for shift-left security."

F5's WAF solution leverages behavioral analytics, proactive bot defense, and application-layer encryption to protect users, web applications, and APIs from modern threats, including OWASP Top 10, malware, and credential-based attacks, among other security concerns.

"Competitive and comparative analyst reports continue to highlight the strength of F5's WAF solutions," said Brian McHenry, VP, Product Management, Security at F5. "Specifically, the KuppingerCole report calls out bot management, API protection, and support for DevOps workflows as examples of F5's WAF market leadership."

About the 2022 KuppingerCole Leadership Compass report

The Leadership Compass covers solutions that protect web applications using a Web Application Firewall (WAF). These solutions provide the capability to protect web-based applications, their data, and APIs, which are commonly found in small to large organizations. These solutions must meet the most basic WAF requirements seen in the past and provide more advanced capabilities to meet the new emerging IT requirements that protect against the evolving landscape of attacks seen today on the internet.

