Thumbtack Appoints Nikhil Bobde as Chief Technology Officer

Consumer Technology Leader from Meta and Microsoft Joins Executive Team

Thumbtack, the modern home management platform, today announced Nikhil Bobde has joined the company's executive team as Chief Technology Officer. Bobde is an accomplished consumer technology leader with more than two decades of experience building products at both Meta and Microsoft.

"The moment we met, I was impressed by Nikhil's breadth of consumer technology experience and dedication to the craft of product development," said Marco Zappacosta, Co-Founder and CEO of Thumbtack. "In addition to being a mission-driven and team-oriented leader, he has deep expertise translating business vision into product strategy, which will help Thumbtack realize our ambition to bring the $600B+ home services industry online."

Prior to joining Thumbtack, Bobde spent nearly a decade at Meta, most recently as Senior Director of Engineering where he focused on the development of Facebook Video, Facebook Local and Facebook Messenger. He's led teams of hundreds and helped grow consumer products to hundreds of millions of users.

Before Meta, Nikhil spent 14 years at Microsoft serving in numerous leadership roles. During his tenure at Microsoft, he worked as Director of Development on Windows Services and helped build an enterprise productivity business from scratch to $1 billion in annual revenue. Across his career, Nikhil has been recognized for growing leaders and building high-performing organizations to successfully match business needs.

"Being a homeowner for many years now, I am deeply connected to Thumbtack's mission to become the go-to partner to care for the things that matter in your life, starting with your home," said Bobde. "I'm looking forward to partnering with our strong team to build new technologies that not only help homeowners, but also generate growth for small businesses and local economies."

In his role, Bobde will lead Thumbtack's engineering and internal tools functions and will report to Zappacosta. Bobde's addition to the Thumbtack leadership team further strengthens an executive group that includes Chief Financial Officer Larry Roseman, Chief Legal Officer Melanie Margolin, Chief Operations Officer Jeff Grant, Chief Product Officer P.J. Linarducci, Co-Founder & CEO Marco Zappacosta and VP of People Jelena Djordjevic.

About Thumbtack

​​Thumbtack is a technology leader building the modern home management platform. Through the Thumbtack app, homeowners can effortlessly manage their homes — confidently knowing what to do, when to do it, and who to hire. Bringing the $600 billion home services industry online, Thumbtack empowers millions of homeowners to fix, maintain, and improve their most valuable asset. The company is backed by Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global Management, Javelin Venture Partners, Baillie Gifford, and CapitalG, among others.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005105/en/