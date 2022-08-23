N-able Voted #1 RMM Platform by Solution Providers for the Second Year Running in the 2022 CRN Annual Report Card (ARC) Awards

The company also ranked first in product innovation, partnership, and managed and cloud services

N-able, Inc. NABL, a global software company helping IT services providers deliver remote monitoring and management, data protection as-a-service, and security solutions, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named it as the winner in the MSP RMM Platforms category of the 2022 CRN Annual Report Card (ARC) Awards for the second year running. Ranking first in the Product Innovation, Partnership, and Managed and Cloud Services subcategories, N-able exceeded peers to secure the overall win.

Through the ARC Awards—known as one of the most prestigious honors in the IT industry—solution providers offer key feedback that commends technology manufacturers for designing channel-friendly product offerings, developing strong partner programs, and building long-term successful relationships with solution providers.

The award follows a year where N-able continues to invest in its two flagship remote monitoring and management (RMM) platforms. Recently launched, N-able N-sight™ RMM combines RMM, Take Control, and MSP Manager to provide a complete, end-to-end solution to help MSPs start quickly and scale efficiently. N-central® is designed for larger MSPs looking to grow rapidly, allowing for standardization and orchestration at scale that provides customization, automation, deeper monitoring, smarter patching, and integration to help IT departments manage and secure their business.

In addition, the award highlights N-able's commitment to a consistent, partner-first approach that combines training and resources with a growing drumbeat of product innovation and a focus on helping partners own the cloud.

"N-able is more than a vendor to us, they are a partner. With RMM being foundational to our offerings as a world-class MSSP, we use N-able as our go-to remote and monitoring platform provider. They always have a security-first approach to everything they build which is a top priority for us," said Andy Jones, CEO at Fortress Security Risk Management. "We require a platform that allows us to integrate with the tools we and our customers already use, such as Apple and Cisco, to help increase device control and security—the N-able platform helps us do this while improving our IT management. Kudos to the team."

"The ARC award is the highest honor given as it was based directly on partner votes—and underscores our commitment to solutions that are helping them work smarter, not harder," said John Pagliuca, CEO, N-able. "From our expanded cloud strategy, to a deeper focus on security, to an increased investment in our RMM platforms, to our myriad of programs that go beyond technology, we are constantly striving to take partner success to the next level. We're thankful to CRN for sponsoring this program and extend congratulations to all of this year's winners."

The ARC Awards are based on an invitation-only research survey conducted by The Channel Company. Responses from 3,000 solution providers across North America were evaluated in this year's survey, rating 82 vendor partners across four criteria: product innovation, support, partnership, and managed cloud services. Scores were awarded in 25 major product categories in technology areas that are critical to channel partner success.

Coverage of the CRN 2022 ARC results can be found online at www.CRN.com/ARC and will be featured in the October 2022 issue of CRN Magazine.

About N-able

N-able fuels IT services providers with powerful software solutions to monitor, manage, and secure their customers' systems, data, and networks. Built on a scalable platform, we offer secure infrastructure and tools to simplify complex ecosystems, as well as resources to navigate evolving IT needs. We help partners excel at every stage of growth, protect their customers, and expand their offerings with an ever-increasing, flexible portfolio of integrations from leading technology providers. n-able.com

© 2022 N-able Solutions ULC and N-able Technologies Ltd. All rights reserved.

The N-able trademarks, service marks, and logos are the exclusive property of N-able Solutions ULC and N-able Technologies Ltd. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Category: Company

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

© 2022 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

