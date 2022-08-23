HMP Senior Solutions' Chief Business Development Officer Shawn O'Conner Named to Aging Media's Skilled Nursing Future Leaders Class of 2022

Program honored 40 leaders under 40 from across the care continuum

Nashville-based HMP Senior Solutions, a leading provider of operational management and leadership for senior living and care facilities across the U.S., today announced that Chief Business Development Officer, Shawn O'Conner, has been named to Aging Media's Skilled Nursing Future Leaders Class of 2022 for his contribution to providing leadership and innovative solutions that raise the bar for patient care in health care facilities across the country.

The Future Leaders program recognizes dynamic leaders, ages 40 and under, across the care continuum who are making a push to define the future of aging in America. According to Aging Media, these nominees have demonstrated strength, intuition and perseverance under some of the most challenging circumstances the aging industries have ever seen.

"Shawn is an outstanding professional, respected leader and plays an instrumental role in furthering our mission to provide our clients with outstanding operational management solutions that translate into positive outcomes for all," said CEO and Managing Director of HMP Scott Phillips. "We are incredibly proud to see Shawn join the Future Leaders Class of 2022 for his dedication to the skilled nursing industry."

"It's an honor to be chosen as a Future Leader in the skilled nursing industry, and to be part of such a distinguished class of individuals all striving to shape the future of care in such a dynamic and inspirational way," said O'Conner. "I'm proud to be part of our team at HMP Senior Solutions as we continue to develop strategies and management resources skilled nursing facilities need to operate at the highest level and provide outstanding patient care."

O'Conner has more than a decade in healthcare leadership and success in leading the operations of healthcare organizations. Prior to joining HMP Senior Solutions, he served as the Senior Vice President of Operations for Signature Healthcare, LLC, where he was responsible for the overall management and operations of 50 skilled nursing and assisted living communities in Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Tennessee.

O'Conner has a Master of Business Administration from Bethel University and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Cumberland University.

For more information about Aging Media's Future Leaders program and for a full list of finalists, please visit https://futureleaders.agingmedia.com/.

About HMP Senior Solutions

Nashville-based HMP Senior Solutions is the trusted partner for operational management and leadership of senior care facilities. The company is committed to providing innovative solutions to today's shifting challenges for a diverse array of clients. Through its subsidiaries, HMP Senior Solutions manages almost 40 facilities in 7 states. For more information about the company can be found on its website. All references to "HMP Senior Solutions," or the "Company" used in this release refer to HMP Senior Solutions, LLC or its

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005200/en/