Top 10 Things to Do at Plant Based World Expo

Two days of jam-packed conference sessions, cooking demos, emerging brands, renowned speakers, networking and so much more await attendees at Plant Based World Expo.

Foodservice and retail professionals, distributors, investors, and manufacturers will come together under one roof on September 8-9, 2022 at the Javits Center in New York to experience ground-breaking plant-based innovations, trends, new products and much more at the third Plant Based World Expo. This year there will be 50% more expo floor space, more than 250 exhibitors and sponsors, and 25+ conference sessions. More than 4,500 people are expected to attend.

So how can attendees make the most of their time at the must-attend two-day B2B conference? Here's a list of the top 10 not-to-miss experiences:

Get inspired by opening keynote speakers Chef Spike Mendelsohn and author Eve Turow-Paul. Explore the global influence of plant-based foods at the Italy, Mexico, and Peru pavilions. Visit the Start-Up Zone to uncover the newest plant-based brands and products. Check out plant-based cooking demos in the Culinary Theater. Learn about ingredient trends in the Learning Garden. Enjoy samples of ground-breaking plant-based products and ingredients. Discover innovative ways to merchandise and promote plant-based menu items. Find out about the latest consumer surveys and trends. Take deep dives into case studies from Wicked Foods and Infinite Foods. Meet plant-based industry pioneers, disruptors, and experts.

"This year's Plant Based World Expo builds on the success of our first two shows and will showcase the enormous variety of products and innovations available to today's discerning consumers," said Chris Nemchek, general manager of Plant Based World Expo. "Plus, our stellar line-up of speakers will deliver insightful and practical information that attendees will be able to implement immediately."

The Learning Garden – sponsored by Wicked Kitchen and SPINS – is back this year and is a must for anyone looking to gain a deeper understanding of industry trends and innovations. Highlights include:

Disrupting the Plant-Based Category by Prioritizing Sustainability

Delivering Tasteful Health with CJ Bio's TasteNrich and FlavorNrich Ingredients

Wanted: Manufactured Vegan Food for the School Food Service Sector

Power of Plant-Based Food and Beverages

The Culinary Theater is where attendees can get a taste for how to use many of the products on the show floor. Watch professional plant-based chefs mix it up and show how to make a variety of global cuisines including Mediterranean, Jamaican, Italian, and Mauritian, as well as desserts! Highlights include:

Incorporating Plant Based Products into your Biscotti Recipe

Rewriting Food Memories: Nowadays x Aunts et Uncles reimagine chicken with the 'So Simple Chicken Sandwich'

"Plant Based Recipes with an Italian Style": Discover How to Combine Italian Cuisine with Healthy Plant Based Wonderful Ingredients

Mediterranean Cuisine: A World of Plant Based Flavors

The Plant Based World Expo Conference Program has been carefully curated in partnership with the Plant Based Foods Association (PBFA) and Eat For the Planet, to help retailers, foodservice operators and other industry professionals advance their businesses in the plant-based sector. All sessions are programmed with guidance from the world-class PBW Advisory Council and Buyers Council.

About Plant Based World Expo

Plant Based World Expo is North America's only 100% plant-based event designed exclusively for foodservice and retail professionals, distributors, investors, and manufacturers. PBW combines a world-class conference with an exhibition showcasing thousands of innovative plant-based food products and brands from around the world, plus high-level networking and tasting opportunities. PBW is the official tradeshow of the Plant Based Foods Association. More than 250 exhibitors and more than 4,500 people are expected to attend this year.

About JD Events

Plant Based World Expo is produced by JD Events, dedicated to the creation of targeted and innovative industry-leading events that deliver results. The company brings together highly qualified buying audiences, education-rich content and high-level networking opportunities -- all geared toward increasing collaboration in the markets it serves.

