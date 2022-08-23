Livingood Daily and Dr. Livingood Continue Healthy Lifestyle Leadership With Number 6 Ranking in Prestigious 2022 Inc. 5000

Superior Revenue Growth Earns Coveted Recognition at Top of the List of America's Fastest-Growing Companies

Livingood Daily, a leader in the nutrition and supplements market, has been recognized as one of America's top 10 fastest-growing companies with a coveted Number 6 spot on the Inc. 5000 2022 rankings. The prestigious accolade is the result of impressive and continued growth during the past three years.

The award recognizes Livingood Daily's outstanding growth and success with one of its highest rankings at a time when the businesses and the U.S. economy experienced the challenges of the Covid-19 impact, labor shortages, supply chain interruptions and tariff investigations. Livingood Daily is the fastest-growing health movement and fastest-growing company in the state of North Carolina.

"This outstanding honor recognizes the dedicated work we have done throughout the nation helping people of all ages live their healthiest lives and achieve optimum health," said. Dr. Livingood, the company's founder. "We are thrilled to be distinguished at the top among thousands of other companies, which clearly demonstrates the value of our message and our mission."

Through his on-line platform, YouTube channel, and best-selling books, Dr. Livingood is dedicated to leading people out of sick care and drug-based therapies to experience real health through all-natural health supplements, trainings, challenges and lifestyle guidance. More information is at www.drlivingood.com.

The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment of independent businesses. Each of the companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have achieved consistent substantial successful revenue growth and demonstrated distinctive resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Complete results of the Inc. 5000 can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

The Inc. 5000 ranking is now a sought-after hallmark of entrepreneurial success that is often compared with the famous Fortune 500 list and has previously honored leading household brand names including Pandora, 7-Eleven, Zipcar, and Zappos.com and has become a distinguished editorial awards presentation, a celebration of innovation, and an effective public relations showcase. First published in 2007, the rankings were built on of the success of the publisher's famous Inc. 500 list of top companies, first introduced in 1982.

About Dr. Livingood

Based in Morrisville, NC, Dr. Blake Livingood is a Doctor of Natural Medicine and DC serving people throughout the nation through his popular online and media platforms. Dedicated to leading people out of sick care and drug-based therapies to experience real health through all-natural health supplements, trainings, challenges and lifestyle guidance, he founded one of the largest natural health centers in North Carolina and is a best-selling author of Livingood Daily, Your 21 Day Guide to Better Health, a Number 1 bestseller on Amazon for the past two years with more than 500,000 copies sold, and co-author with his wife of Make Food Simple: Take The Stress and Confusion Out of Nutrition and Make Quick Healthy Meals for the Entire Family. Livingood, his wife and children travel throughout the U.S. speaking to audiences of all kinds and helping them experience real health. More information is at www.drlivingood.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005651/en/