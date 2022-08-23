FREYR Battery Appoints Head of U.S. Operations

FREYR Battery FREY ("FREYR"), a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity, has announced the appointment of Michael J. Brose to the newly created position of Vice President of U.S. Operations. Before his appointment at FREYR, Brose was the Chicago-based plant manager for WR Grace, a supplier of high-performance chemicals and materials.

"The U.S. is a key strategic market and a central element of our expansion roadmap, which calls for us to recruit strong leaders who understand both the operational and strategic aspects of manufacturing. With Michael's addition to our team, we have another results-driven executive who brings deep operational expertise to our business," commented Tom Einar Jensen, CEO of FREYR.

Following the recent passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, FREYR is accelerating the development timetable for its first U.S. Gigafactory, Giga America. Site selection for the project has advanced to the final five candidate locations, and FREYR recently announced the opening of its first U.S. campus in Boston to foster deep collaboration with FREYR's strategic partners at 24M Technologies ("24M") and Koch Strategic Platforms ("KSP").

"This is a pivotal time for the battery industry and for the development of clean energy solutions in major end markets such as the U.S. I have spent my career operating and managing chemical manufacturing facilities, emphasizing efficient processes and high safety standards. I am excited to be part of FREYR's U.S. leadership team, and I look forward to positioning our company as one of the leaders of clean energy growth in the U.S," said Brose.

Mr. Brose holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania. Prior to joining FREYR, he served for more than a decade as Vice President of Operations / Plant Manager in three different manufacturing segments, including his time at WR Grace.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery aims to provide industrial scale clean battery solutions to reduce global emissions. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, FREYR's mission is to produce green battery cells to accelerate the decarbonization of energy and transportation systems globally. FREYR has commenced building the first of its planned factories in Mo i Rana, Norway and announced potential development of industrial scale battery cell production in Vaasa, Finland and the United States. FREYR intends to install 50 GWh of battery cell capacity by 2025 and 100 GWh annual capacity by 2028 and 200 GWh of annual capacity by 2030. To learn more about FREYR, please visit www.freyrbattery.com

