Hazeltree Secures Investment Round Led by FINTOP Capital, Joined by Hamilton Lane (NDQ: HLNE)

Hazeltree, the leader in treasury and liquidity management technology for the alternative asset and investment management industries, announced today that it has secured a $14 million strategic investment. The investment round was led by FINTOP Capital, a venture capital firm focused on fintech B2B SaaS companies, and joined by Hamilton Lane HLNE, a leading private markets investment management firm.
Rick Kushel, co-founder and managing partner at FINTOP Capital will join Hazeltree's board.
"We are thrilled to have the support of such high-caliber investment partners as FINTOP and Hamilton Lane joining us as we bring Hazeltree into its next era of growth," said Douglas Haynes, Executive Chair of Hazeltree. "Amid market volatility and economic uncertainty, this investment affirms Hazeltree's powerful and resilient business model," added Haynes. "We saw extensive interest from the investment community, but FINTOP's operating expertise stood above all others. We couldn't be happier to be partnering with FINTOP and Hamilton Lane. Their respective reputations in the industry speak for themselves."
"We were greatly impressed by the Hazeltree business and the strength of its model in the alternative asset management space, particularly hedge funds and private equity," Kushel said. "I am very excited to be joining the board of such a dynamic growth company and helping it build on its success to date."
Erik Hirsch, Vice Chairman and Head of Strategic Initiatives at Hamilton Lane, commented: "We have a long history of partnering with and investing in leading companies that utilize technology to bring greater efficiency to the private markets. As a user of the platform, we have found Hazeltree to be a transformative technology solution, allowing us to increase the speed and reliability of our treasury operations and gain greater security over our cash management processes, all while expanding our visibility into overall funding and currency needs for our clients. We are proud to be participating in this fundraising round."
"FINTOP and Hamilton Lane's combined investing and operating experience in helping scale fintech companies is unmatched, and we're excited to have Rick join our board to provide his guidance," said Tushar Amin, Hazeltree's CEO. "This investment will fuel Hazeltree's growth through expanding customer success and support, scaling our commercial model, and innovating across our product suite."
About Hazeltree
Hazeltree is a leader in treasury and liquidity management technology for the alternative asset management industry. Hazeltree's innovative cloud-based treasury and liquidity solutions deliver enhanced transparency, liquidity, risk mitigation, streamlined operations and increased IRR by optimizing counterparty interactions, credit facilities, margin requirements, and fees. Hazeltree is headquartered in New York with offices in London and Hong Kong.
About FINTOP Capital
FINTOP Capital is a venture capital firm focused on early-stage FinTech companies. With over $700 million in committed capital across five funds, FINTOP brings decades of FinTech founding and operating experience to the board room, partnering with innovative entrepreneurs to push the frontiers of the financial services sector. For more information, visit fintopcapital.com.
About Hamilton Lane
Hamilton Lane HLNE is a leading private markets investment management firm providing innovative solutions to institutional and private wealth investors around the world. Dedicated exclusively to private markets investing for 30 years, the firm currently employs more than 530 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has more than $832 billion in assets under management and supervision, composed of $108 billion in discretionary assets and more than $724 billion in advisory assets, as of June 30, 2022. Hamilton Lane specializes in building flexible investment programs that provide clients access to the full spectrum of private markets strategies, sectors and geographies. For more information, please visit www.hamiltonlane.com or follow Hamilton Lane on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hamilton-lane/.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005182/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.