EnergyCAP Acquires Wattics, a Global Leader in Energy Management Analytics & Monitoring Software

EnergyCAP expands its platform capabilities to include advanced energy management analytics tools that provide actionable, building- and device-level interval data analytics and dashboards to further support its customers in their journey to net-zero carbon emissions.

EnergyCAP, a pioneer in energy and sustainability enterprise resource planning ("ERP") software, today announced the acquisition of Wattics, an innovative global provider of energy management analytics and monitoring software.

With 40% of global carbon emissions originating from the built environment, many organizations have established goals to decarbonize their operations and achieve net-zero carbon emissions within the next ten to twenty years. However, most do not have a clear plan to achieve these goals. Execution frequently falls squarely on energy and sustainability managers who must identify, track, and validate opportunities to reduce carbon emissions and curtail energy-related expenditures — often without the help of adequate purpose-built tools. Wattics identified this challenge in 2011 and has since helped hundreds of energy managers, sustainability managers, and energy consultants worldwide discover, verify, and deliver energy- and cost-savings opportunities in their organizations, making measurable progress toward decarbonization.

"Our mission is to empower energy and sustainability leaders with actionable data to manage consumption, reduce their carbon footprint, and drive savings," said EnergyCAP CEO Tom Patterson. "Wattics fits perfectly into our product vision by expanding our platform to include the end-to-end, real-time building- and device-level interval data and analytics necessary to improve energy efficiency and accelerate decarbonization. EnergyCAP and Wattics together become the ideal solution to support and validate the entire customer journey to net-zero."

For over forty years, EnergyCAP has helped over 10,000 energy and sustainability leaders across government, education, and commercial sectors streamline energy management, utility bill accounting, and sustainability reporting. EnergyCAP's financial-grade energy data analytics platform and tools make it the leading energy and sustainability ERP platform on the market today.

For over ten years, Wattics' software and analytics tools have helped hundreds of energy professionals across the globe discover energy- and cost-savings and improve sustainability in their operations. Customers use Wattics to centralize monitoring, identify energy waste and anomalies, trigger real-time notifications, create energy calculations, measure and verify projects, create energy reports, monitor indoor air quality, and more.

"We are so proud and thrilled to be joining forces with EnergyCAP," said Wattics CEO and Founder Antonio Ruzzelli. "It is the coronation of a journey that started in Ireland over ten years ago, which now has a global footprint in over fifty-five countries. With EnergyCAP, we have a huge opportunity to dramatically accelerate our mission, allowing companies to mitigate climate change by purposefully managing their carbon footprint."

EnergyCAP is strategically and financially backed by Resurgens Technology Partners.

"As we worked to identify growth opportunities for EnergyCAP, Wattics stood out as a platform that will enable the company to drive accelerated growth — integrating its product roadmap, expanding product breadth, and executing cross-selling initiatives," said Resurgens Managing Director Fred Sturgis. "Sustainability and energy conservation have become increasingly integral to business operations. We are excited to invest deeper into the space and support EnergyCAP customers as they reduce their carbon footprint."

To inquire about the combined solution, please contact solutions@energycap.com.

About EnergyCAP, LLC

EnergyCAP is the leading Energy and Sustainability ERP, empowering customers with full control and understanding of their energy and sustainability data to reduce their carbon footprint and drive savings. For over forty years, thousands of public and private institutions have been using EnergyCAP to streamline accounting processes, reduce resource consumption, and identify opportunities for sustainable operations. EnergyCAP helps customers who are drowning in paper bills, manual processes, and cumbersome spreadsheets and enables them to execute, analyze, and report on the energy and decarbonization projects needed to create a more sustainable world. Visit Energycap.com to learn more.

About Wattics Ltd.

Wattics is an innovative energy management analytics and monitoring platform that allows energy and sustainability professionals to manage, monitor, and analyze energy, commodities, and related data – from a single dashboard. Wattics uses advanced software algorithms to analyze raw energy measurements and uncover anomalous energy usage in appliances, equipment, or entire buildings, enabling real-time notifications and alerts to unusual behavior and consumption trends. Wattics customers have consistently achieved savings greater than 20% in commercial/industrial buildings. Wattics was recently named a ‘Market Leader' in Energy Management Software for two-years-running by Featured Customers. Visit Wattics.com to learn more.

About Resurgens Technology Partners

Resurgens Technology Partners is a tech-focused private equity firm investing in North American and select European lower middle-market application and IT infrastructure software businesses. Resurgens' growing team offers a diversity of investing, operating, and talent management experience, applying an active and engaged value creation approach with each portfolio company. Resurgens is headquartered in Atlanta, GA, with additional professionals located in Austin, London, and Silicon Valley.

