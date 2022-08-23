GlobalData Ranks Netcracker as a Leader in the Revenue Management Market

Netcracker Receives Top Honors for Cloud-Native Platform, Support for Complex 5G Partner Ecosystems and Ability to Speed Time-to-Market for Service Providers
Netcracker Technology announced today that analyst company GlobalData has ranked Netcracker as a leader in Revenue Management for the eighth consecutive time in its recent Competitive Landscape Assessment. GlobalData reviewed vendors on a number of criteria, including portfolio capabilities, delivery models, service and support and customer success and stability.
GlobalData cited Netcracker's established multicloud support and cloud deployment flexibility as key reasons for the leadership position. It also highlighted Netcracker Cloud BSS, a SaaS-based, cloud-native solution that runs in the public cloud and facilitates the creation and launch of new digital services and revenue streams for telecom operators.
Netcracker's leadership ranking comes as the company enjoys recent success with revenue management solutions at customers around the world, including Altice, Nuuday, Telenet and Sky New Zealand, to help them quickly realize the benefits of new business cases.
"We have placed Netcracker in a leadership position for revenue management in our Competitive Landscape Assessment because the company continues to move the industry forward with support for multicloud deployments, 5G partner ecosystems and complex digital transformations," said Jeremiah Caron, Global Head of Research & Analysis at GlobalData. "Netcracker's value proposition around the cloud keeps it one step ahead of operators evolving into digital service providers, which helps keep the company at the forefront of the market."
"We are honored that GlobalData has once again positioned Netcracker as a leader in the revenue management market," said Ari Banerjee, SVP of Strategy at Netcracker. "We are continually advancing our offerings to provide the best solutions to operators and give them the tools to monetize new 5G use cases."
About Netcracker Technology
Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, offers mission-critical digital transformation solutions to service providers around the globe. Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables large-scale digital transformations, unlocking the opportunities of the cloud, virtualization and the changing mobile ecosystem. With an unbroken service delivery track record of more than 25 years, our unique combination of technology, people and expertise helps companies transform their networks and enable better experiences for their customers.
For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005002/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.