GlobalData Ranks Netcracker as a Leader in the Revenue Management Market

Netcracker Receives Top Honors for Cloud-Native Platform, Support for Complex 5G Partner Ecosystems and Ability to Speed Time-to-Market for Service Providers

Netcracker Technology announced today that analyst company GlobalData has ranked Netcracker as a leader in Revenue Management for the eighth consecutive time in its recent Competitive Landscape Assessment. GlobalData reviewed vendors on a number of criteria, including portfolio capabilities, delivery models, service and support and customer success and stability.

GlobalData cited Netcracker's established multicloud support and cloud deployment flexibility as key reasons for the leadership position. It also highlighted Netcracker Cloud BSS, a SaaS-based, cloud-native solution that runs in the public cloud and facilitates the creation and launch of new digital services and revenue streams for telecom operators.

Netcracker's leadership ranking comes as the company enjoys recent success with revenue management solutions at customers around the world, including Altice, Nuuday, Telenet and Sky New Zealand, to help them quickly realize the benefits of new business cases.

"We have placed Netcracker in a leadership position for revenue management in our Competitive Landscape Assessment because the company continues to move the industry forward with support for multicloud deployments, 5G partner ecosystems and complex digital transformations," said Jeremiah Caron, Global Head of Research & Analysis at GlobalData. "Netcracker's value proposition around the cloud keeps it one step ahead of operators evolving into digital service providers, which helps keep the company at the forefront of the market."

"We are honored that GlobalData has once again positioned Netcracker as a leader in the revenue management market," said Ari Banerjee, SVP of Strategy at Netcracker. "We are continually advancing our offerings to provide the best solutions to operators and give them the tools to monetize new 5G use cases."

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, offers mission-critical digital transformation solutions to service providers around the globe. Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables large-scale digital transformations, unlocking the opportunities of the cloud, virtualization and the changing mobile ecosystem. With an unbroken service delivery track record of more than 25 years, our unique combination of technology, people and expertise helps companies transform their networks and enable better experiences for their customers.

For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005002/en/