Everygame Poker with the $1,000 welcome!

New players to the platform are in for a treat

You know what they say, it's important to make a good first impression. And Everygame Poker are making exactly that with this spectacular Welcome Offer.

New players to the popular platform are in for an absolute treat – a terrific 200% bonus up to $1,000 with the first real-money deposit made. Load up your account with at least $25 along with the bonus code 1000EGP and it's yours. On top of that, Everygame are also throwing in 25 Free Spins to use in the Casino. An awesome introduction to a super site!

But whether you're a new player or an Everygame regular, these next offers are for you and they're a little BIT special. You can earn 120 Free Spins on two top slots – courtesy of this cool crypto deal.

Firstly, deposit $25 using Bitcoin and enter bonus code EARTHBIT for 45 Free Spins on Alkemor's Elements. Then use the popular cryptocurrency to deposit $50 alongside the code MAGICCOIN – that'll get you an extra 75 Free Spins for the spellbinding slot, Faerie Spells.

If Bitcoin isn't your thing, don't worry… because this offer still is. Should you deposit using another method but follow the same process, you'll land a similar deal, just with 15 spins less for each game. That's still a neat 90 Free Spins to put into action.

However, that's not all. There's another awesome offer on the go with 270 Free Spins ready and waiting to be put into action on four more great games.

Party on with 30 Free Spins for Party Paradise, yours when depositing $25 using code PARADISE30. Splash out another $50 using BEACHES60 to get 60 Free Spins for Tropical Splash, while a deposit of $75 using CLUBS80 will reward you with 80 shiny spins for Diamond Strip.

Then it's the big one. A hundred Free Spins for the aquatic adventure Shark Spins, available by depositing $100 and entering the bonus code REEFSHARK100. An offer packed with plenty of bite.

