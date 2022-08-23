OpenGate Capital Signs Agreement to Acquire Extol

Investment Represents Strategy to Create European Aluminium Solutions Group
OpenGate Capital, a global private equity firm, announced today it has entered into exclusive negotiations with the Spanish firm MCH and Fernando Busto, founder and CEO of Extol, to acquire Extol. The acquisition of Extol is related to the formation of a European group focused on the aluminium extrusion market including another company, Aluminium France Extrusion. Together, the business will be named Aluminium Solutions Group ("ASG"). The acquisition is expected to close later this year and financial terms were not disclosed.
ASG will consist of four plants, three in France (Nantes, Saint-Florentin and Ham) and one in Spain (Toledo) and combined, the group will continue to supply extruded aluminium products to the European construction, transport, machinery, equipment, infrastructure, and consumer goods sectors, among others.
ASG will employ around 800 people and offer a wide range of value-added services to extrusion such as lacquering, anodising, thermal break, cutting and machining.
About OpenGate Capital
OpenGate Capital is a global private equity firm specializing in the acquisition and operation of businesses to create new value through operational improvements, innovation, and growth. Established in 2005, OpenGate Capital is headquartered in Los Angeles, California with a European office in Paris, France. OpenGate's professionals possess the critical skills needed to acquire, transition, operate, build, and scale successful businesses. To date, OpenGate Capital has executed 40 platform acquisitions across North America and Europe. To learn more about OpenGate, please visit www.opengatecapital.com.
