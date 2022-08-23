Element and IPCOS Announce Partnership to Accelerate Industrial Organizations' Time to Value from Digital Initiatives

Unify platform to unlock analytics and Industrial IoT use cases for customers, while enabling greater efficiency and predictability for chemical plant operators

Today at ACHEMA, Element, a leading provider of operations data management software to global industrials, announced a partnership with IPCOS, a global industrial digitalization solution provider, to bring increased efficiency and predictability to chemical plant customers through the Unify platform. Unify makes siloed, fragmented operations data useful for people to deliver expert analysis and guidance from anywhere, at any time.

"Through our close partnership with Element, IPCOS' customers will gain access to the popular Unify platform closing the gap between MES and Cloud. With Unify, we can implement effective data management strategies integrating traditional data models developed at the MES layer with modern Cloud solutions. IPCOS believes this will be a significant accelerator for digitalization in the process industry, leading to increased effectiveness of their chemical processing operations," said Filip Stroobant, Managing Director Digital Assets, IPCOS.

"We're excited to partner with IPCOS to enable chemical operators who are racing to turn their exponentially growing operations data into a value-generating asset so their people can make faster decisions. Together, IPCOS and Element empower people with operations data to achieve analytical insights that improve on-stream time, resiliency, sustainability and profit," said Andy Bane, CEO of Element.

Together, IPCOS and Element accelerate digital solutions that maximize the efficiency and sustainability of industrial plant operations. IPCOS' deep knowledge of data-centric initiatives and ability to deliver greater value from industrial operations to their customers is further enhanced with the Unify operations data management platform, helping customers to reach their digital transformation initiatives faster, cheaper and at greater scale.

Element will be exhibiting at the ACHEMA Conference in Frankfurt, Germany August 22-26, 2022. Stop by the Element booth (Hall 11.0, Stand F54) to learn more about the company's partnership with IPCOS and to receive a demonstration of the Unify platform, and/or read more in the Element blog post here.

About Element

Element is a leading software provider in operations data management. Element Unify empowers people with access to operations data to make faster decisions that deliver financial impact. Element's customers represent over $750 billion in revenue, $500 billion in fixed assets and 450,000 employees. To learn more about Element, please visit elementanalytics.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About IPCOS

IPCOS is a services provider that maximizes the performance of its customers' assets in the international chemical and energy industries. IPCOS experts implement tailor-made, state-of-the-art technology to increase plant operations efficiency and integrate information technologies into customer workflows to improve industrial processes. With an extensive track record, IPCOS is trusted to deliver unique engineering-based, technology-independent solutions that combine domain knowledge with technology know-how. For more information visit IPCOS.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005705/en/