OrBit and BlockFills Execute the First American Barrier Derivative on Bitcoin

OrBit Markets, an institutional liquidity provider in crypto options and structured products, has executed the first American barrier ("One-Touch") product with BlockFills, a fast-growing global digital asset trading and financial technology company.

As the digital assets market evolves, more investors are exploring advanced options strategies for hedging, investment, and yield enhancement, but few market makers are able to provide liquidity in these complex products. Founded this year by a team of former leaders of Deutsche Bank's top-rated currency division, OrBit bridges this gap by bringing decades of traditional derivatives expertise to the digital asset market.

An American barrier option, also known as a One Touch, is a derivative whose payoff is conditional upon the underlying asset breaching a specific barrier level during the option's lifetime. Unlike their European-style counterparts, which only depend on the underlying price at expiry time, American barriers require sophisticated option pricing models and numerical algorithms.

"We are now offering institutional counterparties several ground-breaking products on digital assets. Our proprietary risk systems and quantitative models can manufacture completely customized derivatives that fit our counterparties' bespoke needs. We see exotic options as the new frontier in this evolving asset class, and we are delighted we were able to meet BlockFills' specific requirements in this instance," says Caroline Mauron, CEO and co-founder of OrBit.

"BlockFills works with qualified institutional clients across the digital asset spectrum to tailor their risk profiles. The flexibility of one touch and barrier options is a welcome tool to structure cost-effective hedges," says Perry Parker, Head of Derivatives Trading at BlockFills.

About OrBit Markets:

OrBit Markets is an institutional liquidity provider of exotic options and structured products in digital assets. Founded by a strong team of leaders in trading and computer science, and backed by Matrixport and Brevan Howard Digital, OrBit brings its expert know-how in options to the crypto market. Headquartered in Singapore, OrBit serves institutions across CeFi, DeFi and TradFi looking for more sophisticated investing and hedging solutions in digital assets. For more information, visit www.orbitmarkets.io.

About BlockFills:

BlockFills is a disruptive financial technology firm dedicated to the provision of end-to-end solutions for global crypto currency market participants. The Company has successfully built and deployed a cutting-edge, multi-asset technology platform that has solved major liquidity fragmentation problems in the marketplace. The platform provides price discovery, price aggregation, electronic order matching, smart order routing, and trade reconciliation solutions for institutions in the digital spot, derivatives, and lending markets. In addition, BlockFills provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed to simplify all aspects of the trade lifecycle for institutions in the sector.

