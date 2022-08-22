Canada Goose Strengthens Leadership Team in China with Appointment of Larry Li as President

Canada Goose today announced the appointment of Larry Li as President, China, effective immediately. In this role, Li will oversee all business activities in the Mainland China market, including commercial, marketing and finance. He will be based out of the company's regional headquarters in Shanghai and report to Paul Cadman, President of Asia Pacific, Canada Goose.

"Larry is a proven strategic leader with an entrepreneurial mindset and exceptional business development skills," said Dani Reiss, Chairman & CEO, Canada Goose. "Running China from China has been pivotal to our success in the market. Larry's luxury expertise in China makes him uniquely suited to lead the local team, drive our business forward and seize the strategic opportunities that we see ahead."

Li joins Canada Goose with nearly 20 years of experience in the luxury sector, having held regional senior leadership positions across retail, operations, and finance. Most recently, he was Managing Director, China at Dunhill, part of the Richemont Group, and was instrumental in the brand's repositioning and new product direction. Prior to that, he was with LVMH Group and worked at brands including Louis Vuitton, Givenchy and Kenzo in Shanghai and Tokyo, holding various senior management roles.

"I am honoured to join Canada Goose, as the business enters an exciting new phase of expansion in China," said Li. "Canada Goose's functionality, purpose and design in performance luxury have deeply resonated in China. I look forward to building on this great foundation and bringing the company vision to life."

This announcement comes as Canada Goose continues its expansion in the China market, which the company entered in 2018. Mainland China is home to Canada Goose's largest retail network, with 16 stores. In addition to the store that opened in Xi'an in May 2022, Canada Goose plans to open another three this fall in Tianjin, Qingdao and Chengdu. The brand will continue its category expansion – having launched its inaugural footwear collection last fall – and deepen its ties with local design talent, exemplified by its upcoming collaboration with Feng Chen Wang and Xu Zhen for Fall/Winter 2022.

Founded in 1957 in a small warehouse in Toronto, Canada, Canada Goose GOOSGOOS is a lifestyle brand and a leading manufacturer of performance luxury apparel. Every collection is informed by the rugged demands of the Arctic, ensuring a legacy of functionality is embedded in every product from parkas and rainwear to apparel and accessories. Canada Goose is inspired by relentless innovation and uncompromised craftsmanship, recognized as a leader for its Made in Canada commitment. In 2020, Canada Goose announced HUMANATURE, its purpose platform that unites its sustainability and values-based initiatives, reinforcing its commitment to keep the planet cold and the people on it warm. Canada Goose also owns Baffin, a Canadian designer and manufacturer of performance outdoor and industrial footwear. Visit www.canadagoose.com for more information.

