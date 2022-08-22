FOX News Digital Finishes July as Top-Performing News Brand in Multiplatform Minutes and Views

FOX News Overtakes The New York Times with Multiplatform Unique Visitors for First Time Since January 2022
FOX News is the Most-Engaged News Organization on Social Media in July for the 95th Consecutive Month
FOX Business Once Again Tops CNN Business with Multiplatform Minutes and Views
FOX News Digital finished July 2022 as the top-performing news organization in the competitive set in multiplatform minutes and views, according to Comscore. FOX News Digital closed out the month reaching over 2.8 billion total multiplatform minutes, 1.4 billion total multiplatform views, and 81 million multiplatform unique visitors.* FOX News Digital also topped The NewYorkTimes.com with multiplatform unique visitors for the first time since January 2022. Additionally, the FOX News Mobile App reached nearly 6.2 million unique visitors in July, seeing growth over June.**
FOX News remained the most engaged brand on social media in the competitive set in July, with 35.7 million total social interactions, notching the 95th consecutive month FOX News has placed on top, also according to Emplifi. FOX News drove 17.9 million interactions on Facebook, 13.8 million Instagram interactions and four million Twitter interactions. On YouTube, FOX News secured the top spot among news brands in video views for the 18th consecutive month with over 282 million, according to Shareablee.
FOXBusiness.com drove 156 million multiplatform views, topping CNN Business for the fourth consecutive month. Additionally, the business network delivered over 244 million multiplatform minutes (+24% versus the prior year) and 21.6 million multiplatform unique visitors.*** FOX Business' videos on YouTube remained the most-viewed among the business news competitive set for the 16th consecutive month, driving over 57.4 million views in July, and up 107% over the prior year, according to Shareablee.
JULY 2022 FOX NEWS DIGITAL VS. CNN.COM
Multi-Platform Total Views
FOX News Digital – 1,436,000,000 (up 2 percent vs. June 2022)
CNN.com – 1,251,000,000 (down 3 percent vs. June 2022)
Multi-Platform Total Minutes
FOX News Digital – 2,832,000,000 (down 2 percent vs. June 2022)
CNN.com – 2,196,000,000 (down 1 percent vs. June 2022)
Multi-Platform Unique Visitors
FOX News Digital – 80,892,000 (down 2 percent vs. June 2022)
CNN.com – 113,095,000 (down 7 percent vs. June 2022)
FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International and the free ad-supported television service FOX Weather. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for more than 20 consecutive years, while FBN ranks among the top business channels on cable. Owned by Fox Corporation, FOX News Media reaches 200 million people each month.
*Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, NYPost Network, Wall Street Journal Online, Insider Inc., and USAToday.com, July 2022, U.S.
**Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, NYPost Network, Wall Street Journal Online, Insider Inc., and USAToday.com, July 2022, U.S. & Comscore Mobile Metrix®, Mobile App Only, [FOX News Mobile App and CNN Mobile App], July 2022, U.S.
***Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including FoxBusiness.com, Bloomberg.com, CNBC.com, CNN Business, Entrepreneur.com, Forbes.com, HuffPost Business, MarketWatch, Motley Fool, MSN Money, TheStreet.com, USA TODAY Money, WSJ Online, Yahoo! Finance, July 2022, U.S.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005726/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.