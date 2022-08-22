FOX News Digital Finishes July as Top-Performing News Brand in Multiplatform Minutes and Views

FOX News Overtakes The New York Times with Multiplatform Unique Visitors for First Time Since January 2022

FOX News is the Most-Engaged News Organization on Social Media in July for the 95th Consecutive Month

FOX Business Once Again Tops CNN Business with Multiplatform Minutes and Views

FOX News Digital finished July 2022 as the top-performing news organization in the competitive set in multiplatform minutes and views, according to Comscore. FOX News Digital closed out the month reaching over 2.8 billion total multiplatform minutes, 1.4 billion total multiplatform views, and 81 million multiplatform unique visitors.* FOX News Digital also topped The NewYorkTimes.com with multiplatform unique visitors for the first time since January 2022. Additionally, the FOX News Mobile App reached nearly 6.2 million unique visitors in July, seeing growth over June.**

FOX News remained the most engaged brand on social media in the competitive set in July, with 35.7 million total social interactions, notching the 95th consecutive month FOX News has placed on top, also according to Emplifi. FOX News drove 17.9 million interactions on Facebook, 13.8 million Instagram interactions and four million Twitter interactions. On YouTube, FOX News secured the top spot among news brands in video views for the 18th consecutive month with over 282 million, according to Shareablee.

FOXBusiness.com drove 156 million multiplatform views, topping CNN Business for the fourth consecutive month. Additionally, the business network delivered over 244 million multiplatform minutes (+24% versus the prior year) and 21.6 million multiplatform unique visitors.*** FOX Business' videos on YouTube remained the most-viewed among the business news competitive set for the 16th consecutive month, driving over 57.4 million views in July, and up 107% over the prior year, according to Shareablee.

JULY 2022 FOX NEWS DIGITAL VS. CNN.COM

Multi-Platform Total Views

FOX News Digital – 1,436,000,000 (up 2 percent vs. June 2022)

CNN.com – 1,251,000,000 (down 3 percent vs. June 2022)

Multi-Platform Total Minutes

FOX News Digital – 2,832,000,000 (down 2 percent vs. June 2022)

CNN.com – 2,196,000,000 (down 1 percent vs. June 2022)

Multi-Platform Unique Visitors

FOX News Digital – 80,892,000 (down 2 percent vs. June 2022)

CNN.com – 113,095,000 (down 7 percent vs. June 2022)

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International and the free ad-supported television service FOX Weather. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for more than 20 consecutive years, while FBN ranks among the top business channels on cable. Owned by Fox Corporation, FOX News Media reaches 200 million people each month.

*Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, NYPost Network, Wall Street Journal Online, Insider Inc., and USAToday.com, July 2022, U.S.

**Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, NYPost Network, Wall Street Journal Online, Insider Inc., and USAToday.com, July 2022, U.S. & Comscore Mobile Metrix®, Mobile App Only, [FOX News Mobile App and CNN Mobile App], July 2022, U.S.

***Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including FoxBusiness.com, Bloomberg.com, CNBC.com, CNN Business, Entrepreneur.com, Forbes.com, HuffPost Business, MarketWatch, Motley Fool, MSN Money, TheStreet.com, USA TODAY Money, WSJ Online, Yahoo! Finance, July 2022, U.S.

