Afya Limited Announces Second-Quarter and First Half 2022 Financial Results

High and Predictable Growth
Strong Net Income Results
Afya Limited AFYA ("Afya" or the "Company"), the leading medical education group and digital health services provider in Brazil, reported today financial and operating results for the three and six-month period ended June 30, 2022 (second quarter 2022). Financial results are expressed in Brazilian Reais and are presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
Second Quarter 2022 Highlights
- 2Q22 Adjusted Net Revenue increased 51.0% YoY to R$576.1 million. Adjusted Net Revenue excluding acquisitions grew 19.0%, reaching R$454.0 million.
- 2Q22 Adjusted EBITDA increased 37.1% YoY, reaching R$220.2 million, with an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 38.2%. Adjusted EBITDA excluding acquisitions grew 3.0%, reaching R$165.5 million, with an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 36.4%.
- 2Q22 Adjusted Net Income increased 83.0% YoY, reaching R$119.2 million, with an EPS growth of 522.2% in the same period.
First Half 2022 Highlights
- 1H22 Adjusted Net Revenue increased 45.9% YoY to R$1,143.8 million. Adjusted Net Revenue excluding acquisitions grew 14.7%, reaching R$899.3 million.
- 1H22 Adjusted EBITDA increased 33.3% YoY reaching R$491.0 million, with an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 42.9%. Adjusted EBITDA excluding acquisitions grew 2.7%, reaching R$378.4 million, with an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 42.1%.
- 1H22 Adjusted Net Income increased 27.2% YoY, reaching R$286.3 million, with an EPS growth of 90.3% in the same period.
- Cash conversion of 91.0%, with a solid cash position of R$616.3 million.
- ~265 thousand monthly active physicians and medical students using Afya's Digital Services.
|Table 1: Financial Highlights
|For the three months period ended June 30,
|For the six months period ended June 30,
|(in thousand of R$)
|
2022
|
2022 Ex Acquisitions*
|
2021
|
% Chg
|
% Chg Ex Acquisitions
|
|
2022
|
2022 Ex Acquisitions*
|
2021
|
% Chg
|
% Chg Ex Acquisitions
|(a) Net Revenue
|
598,156
|
476,067
|
372,374
|
60.6%
|
27.8%
|
1,164,480
|
919,974
|
766,725
|
51.9%
|
20.0%
|(b) Adjusted Net Revenue (1)
|
576,079
|
453,990
|
381,488
|
51.0%
|
19.0%
|
1,143,795
|
899,289
|
784,043
|
45.9%
|
14.7%
|(c) Adjusted EBITDA (2)
|
220,186
|
165,457
|
160,658
|
37.1%
|
3.0%
|
490,987
|
378,397
|
368,309
|
33.3%
|
2.7%
|(e) = (c)/(b) Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|
38.2%
|
36.4%
|
42.1%
|-390 bps
|-570 bps
|
42.9%
|
42.1%
|
47.0%
|-410 bps
|-490 bps
|*For the three months period ended June 30, 2022, "2022 Ex Acquisitions" excludes: Cliquefarma (only April, 2022; Closing of Cliquefarma was in April, 2021), Medical Harbour (only April, 2022; Closing of Medical Harbour was in April, 2021), Shosp (from April to May, 2022; Closing of Shosp was in May, 2021), UNIFIPMoc and FIP Guanambi (from April to May, 2022; Closing of UNIFIPMoc and FIP Guanambi was in June, 2021), UNIGRANRIO, RX PRO, Garanhuns, Além da Medicina, Cardiopapers and Glic (all from April to June, 2022).
|*For the six months period ended June 30, 2022, "2022 Ex Acquisitions" excludes: iClinic (only January, 2022; Closing of iClinic was in January, 2021), Medicinae (from January to March, 2022; Closing of Medicinae was in March, 2021), Cliquefarma (from January to April, 2022; Closing of Cliquefarma was in April, 2021), Medical Harbour (from January to April, 2022; Closing of Medical Harbour was in April, 2021), Shosp (from January to May, 2022; Closing of Shosp was in May, 2021), UNIFIPMoc and FIP Guanambi (from January to May, 2022; Closing of UNIFIPMoc and FIP Guanambi was in June, 2021), UNIGRANRIO, RX PRO, Garanhuns, Além da Medicina, Cardiopapers and Glic (all from January to June, 2022).
|(1) Includes mandatory discounts in tuition fees granted by state decrees and individual/collective legal proceedings and public civil proceedings due to COVID 19 on site classes restriction, and excludes any recovery of these discounts that were invoiced based on the Supreme Court decision.
|(2) See more information on "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" (Item 08).
1. Message from Management
These quarter's results reinforce that our strategy has been successful, marked by the consistent growth of our operational and financial results, with significant increases in net revenue and adjusted EBITDA year over year. Once again, we have successfully concluded our intake process with a 100% of occupancy in all medical schools which enables us to reassure our 2022 guidance. It is also important to highlight that our operational leverage and capital allocation discipline are resulting in a robust net income and EPS expansion even considering the business combinations and the higher interest rates in the period.
With the pandemic finally losing its strength, our students, employees, and partners are again extracting the best from our ecosystem. For the second quarter in a row, we can see our Continuing Education recovery compared to last year. After challenging periods, our practical classes are boosting again, as we've invested in an expansion plan that allowed us to double our campuses, launch new courses, and to strength our intake process.
As presented on Afya´s Q2 earnings release, our digital services results is progressively ramping up. We're proud that our tools are being able to help physicians' during their medical journey and, throughout development and new acquisitions, our digital ecosystem is being built with multiple offerings, unlocking new interactions and revenue streams that go beyond the physicians, achieving pharma players, hospitals, labs and drugstores chains, scratching the surface of a total addressable market of R$28.4 billion. The acquisitions we completed this quarter – Cardiopapers and Glic - along with our previous acquisitions completed our 6 pillars, is strengthening the digital services strategy and ecosystem. Since the beginning of the year, we have been disclosing our B2P and B2B figures, breaking down our Digital Service's net revenue within these two for a better perspective.
Along with that scenario, the expansion of our offering in the Undergrad segment continues to grow strong, as we've successfully consolidated our leadership in medical school seats in Brazil. So far this year, we have increased 200 operating seats with four new Mais Médicos authorized units by MEC, with operations to start in the second semester and 28 new seats from the UniSL Ji-Paraná campus, reaching 2,759 approved seats. Considering potential additional organic and inorganic seats, we have an expected upside to achieve more than 32 thousand undergrad medical students at maturity. We have become highly efficient in operating medical schools and we continue to see opportunities in this area. All this effort means one thing: our medical education business remains, and will continue to be, the cornerstone of our business in the short and middle terms, delivering a highly predicted growth combined with high profitability and cash generation.
Also, since 2020 we've been presenting our ESG evolution and achievements each quarter, and we are proud to say that we've been making significant improvements in the environmental, social, and governance agenda, sequentially. One important accomplishment this quarter was the increase in the number of women as board members, which went from 18% to now 27%. Subjects related to climate change, clean energy powering, environmental governance, social impact on vulnerable areas, transparency, compliance, and many others are widely disclosed in our 2021 Sustainability Report.
With another round of high and sustainable growth, our mission remains solid as ever: to become the reference partner of physicians in their journey, through rewarding lifelong experience and an enhanced daily practice through Afya's digital services. We are very proud of our business and of what we have achieved so far, as well as of what we are planning for the future.
2. Key Events in the Quarter:
- CardioPapers acquisition in April, 2022 – CardioPapers is the main medical content and education platform in the Cardiology field, offering courses and books developed by physicians and for physicians, covering all phases of the medical career, aligned with Afya's overall business strategy.
- Afya announced, on April 2022, that Mr. Paulo Passoni, a board member since May 2021, has submitted his resignation letter as a member of the Board of Directors. Mrs. Maria Tereza Azevedo was appointed as his replacement effective as of April 19th.
- Afya announced, on April 2022, that the resolutions set out in its Notice of Annual General Meeting dated April 12, 2022 were duly passed at its Annual General Meeting held today: (1) the approval and ratification of Afya's financial statements as of and for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021; and (2) the approval of the Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association available at Afya's website at https://ir.afya.com.br, subject to and with effect from Closing of the transaction disclosed in the Form 13D/A on March 4, 2022, between Esteves Family and Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA, accessible at the Company's website at https://ir.afya.com.br.
- Afya announced, on May 2022, that it was notified of the closing of the transactions where Bertelsmann acquired 6,000,000 Class B common shares of Afya at the purchase price of US$26.90 per share, from Esteves Family. As a result of the closing of the transaction, Bertelsmann and the Esteves family will beneficially own ~57.5% and ~33.1% voting interest, and ~31.0% and ~17.8% of the total shares respectively, in Afya.
- Glic acquisition in May, 2022 - Glic is a free diabetes care and management app solution for physicians and patients that uses technology to improve diabetes education and daily routine practices, connecting users, devices and health providers. This business combination represents Afya´s entering into the physician-patient relationship pillar.
3. Full Year 2022 Guidance Reaffirmed
The Company is reaffirming its previously issued guidance for FY22 including the successfully concluded acceptances of new medical students for the second semester, ensuring 100% occupancy in all of its medical schools.
The guidance for FY2022 is defined in the following table:
|
Guidance for 2022
|
Important considerations
|
2022 Adjusted Net Revenue is expected to be between R$2,280.0 million – R$2,360.0 million
|
Includes four Mais Médicos units start operating in 2H22;
|
2022 Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between R$935.0 million - R$1,015 million
4. 1H22 Overview
Operational Review
Afya is the only company offering educational and technological solutions to support physicians across every stage of the medical career, from undergraduate students in their medical school years through medical residency preparatory courses, medical specialization programs and continuing medical education. The Company also offers solutions to empower the physicians in their daily routine including supporting clinic decisions through mobile app subscription, delivering practice management tools through a Software as a Service (SaaS) model, and assisting physicians in their relationship with their patients.
The Company reports results for three distinct business units. The first, Undergrad – medical schools, other healthcare programs and ex-health degrees. Revenue is generated from the monthly tuition fees the Company charges students enrolled in the undergraduate programs. The second, Continuing Education – specialization programs and graduate courses for physicians. Revenue is also generated from the monthly tuition fees the Company charges students enrolled in the specialization and graduate courses. The third is Digital Services – digital services offered by the Company at every stage of the medical career. This business unit is divided into Business to Physician (which encompasses Content & Technology for Medical Education, Clinical Decision Software, Practice Management Tools & Electronic Medical Records, Physician-Patient Relationship, Telemedicine, and Digital Prescription) and Business to Business (which provides access and demand for the healthcare players). Revenue is generated from printed books and e-books, which is recognized at the point in time when control is transferred to the customer, and subscription fees, which are recognized as the services are transferred over time.
Key Revenue Drivers – Undergraduate Courses
|Table 2: Key Revenue Drivers
|
Six months period ended June 30,
|
2022
|
2021
|
% Chg
|Undergrad Programs
|MEDICAL SCHOOL
|Approved Seats
|
2,759
|
2,303
|
19.8%
|Operating Seats
|
2,481
|
2,053
|
20.8%
|Total Students (end of period)
|
17,555
|
13,390
|
31.1%
|Average Total Students
|
17,539
|
13,121
|
33.7%
|Average Total Students (ex-Acquisitions)*
|
14,616
|
13,121
|
11.4%
|Tuition Fees (Total - R$MM)
|
1,001,808
|
665,112
|
50.6%
|Tuition Fees (ex- Acquisitions* - R$MM)
|
796,822
|
665,112
|
19.8%
|Medical School Gross Avg. Ticket (ex- Acquisitions* - R$/month)
|
9,086
|
8,448
|
7.5%
|Medical School Net Avg. Ticket (ex- Acquisitions* - R$/month)
|
7,853
|
7,227
|
8.7%
|UNDERGRADUATE HEALTH SCIENCE
|
|
|
|Total Students (end of period)
|
20,779
|
14,913
|
39.3%
|Average Total Students
|
20,841
|
14,513
|
43.6%
|Average Total Students (ex-Acquisitions)*
|
14,129
|
14,513
|
-2.6%
|Tuition Fees (Total - R$MM)
|
170,666
|
89,187
|
91.4%
|Tuition Fees (ex- Acquisitions* - R$MM)
|
93,337
|
89,187
|
4.7%
|OTHER UNDERGRADUATE
|
|
|
|Total Students (end of period)
|
23,945
|
15,478
|
54.7%
|Average Total Students
|
24,077
|
14,323
|
68.1%
|Average Total Students (ex-Acquisitions)*
|
12,379
|
14,323
|
-13.6%
|Tuition Fees (Total - R$MM)
|
137,464
|
88,489
|
55.3%
|Tuition Fees (ex- Acquisitions* - R$MM)
|
78,727
|
88,489
|
-11.0%
|TOTAL TUITION FEES
|
|
|
|Tuition Fees (Total - R$MM)
|
1,309,937
|
842,788
|
55.4%
|Tuition Fees (ex- Acquisitions* - R$MM)
|
968,886
|
842,788
|
15.0%
|*For the three months period ended June 30, 2022, "2022 Ex Acquisitions" excludes: Cliquefarma (only April, 2022; Closing of Cliquefarma was in April, 2021), Medical Harbour (only April, 2022; Closing of Medical Harbour was in April, 2021), Shosp (from April to May, 2022; Closing of Shosp was in May, 2021), UNIFIPMoc and FIP Guanambi (from April to May, 2022; Closing of UNIFIPMoc and FIP Guanambi was in June, 2021), UNIGRANRIO, RX PRO, Garanhuns, Além da Medicina, Cardiopapers and Glic (all from April to June, 2022).
|*For the six months period ended June 30, 2022, "2022 Ex Acquisitions" excludes: iClinic (only January, 2022; Closing of iClinic was in January, 2021), Medicinae (from January to March, 2022; Closing of Medicinae was in March, 2021), Cliquefarma (from January to April, 2022; Closing of Cliquefarma was in April, 2021), Medical Harbour (from January to April, 2022; Closing of Medical Harbour was in April, 2021), Shosp (from January to May, 2022; Closing of Shosp was in May, 2021), UNIFIPMoc and FIP Guanambi (from January to May, 2022; Closing of UNIFIPMoc and FIP Guanambi was in June, 2021), UNIGRANRIO, RX PRO, Garanhuns, Além da Medicina, Cardiopapers and Glic (all from January to June, 2022).
Key Revenue Drivers – Continuing Education and Digital Services
|Table 3: Key Revenue Drivers
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
2022
|
2021
|
% Chg
|Continuing Education
|Medical Specialization & Others
|Total Students (end of period)
|
3,543
|
3,285
|
7.9%
|Average Total Students
|
3,511
|
3,492
|
0.6%
|Average Total Students (ex-Acquisitions)
|
3,511
|
3,492
|
0.6%
|Net Revenue from courses (Total - R$MM)
|
47,662
|
35,272
|
35.1%
|Net Revenue from courses (ex- Acquisitions¹)
|
47,662
|
35,272
|
35.1%
|Digital Services
|
|Content & Technology for Medical Education
|
|Medcel Active Payers
|
|Prep Courses & CME - B2P
|
12,741
|
15,670
|
-18.7%
|Prep Courses & CME - B2B
|
4,909
|
3,173
|
54.7%
|Além da Medicina Active Payers
|
7,792
|
-
|
n.a.
|Cardio Papers Active Payers
|
4,765
|
-
|
n.a.
|Medical Harbour Active Payers
|
4,425
|
875
|
405.7%
|Clinical Decision Software
|
|Whitebook Active Payers
|
133,238
|
115,149
|
15.7%
|Clinical Management Tools²
|
|iClinic Active Payers
|
21,088
|
14,371
|
46.7%
|Shosp Active Payers
|
2,264
|
2,305
|
-1.8%
|
|Digital Services Total Active Payers (end of period)
|
191,222
|
151,543
|
26.2%
|Net Revenue from Services (Total - R$MM)
|
89,695
|
81,665
|
9.8%
|Net Revenue - B2P
|
79,013
|
78,724
|
0.4%
|Net Revenue - B2B
|
10,682
|
2,941
|
263.2%
|Net Revenue From Services (ex-Acquisitions¹)
|
74,594
|
81,665
|
-8.7%
|(1) For the three months period ended June 30, 2022, "2022 Ex Acquisitions" excludes: Cliquefarma (only April, 2022; Closing of Cliquefarma was in April, 2021), Medical Harbour (only April, 2022; Closing of Medical Harbour was in April, 2021), Shosp (from April to May, 2022; Closing of Shosp was in May, 2021), UNIFIPMoc and FIP Guanambi (from April to May, 2022; Closing of UNIFIPMoc and FIP Guanambi was in June, 2021), UNIGRANRIO, RX PRO, Garanhuns, Além da Medicina, Cardiopapers and Glic (all from April to June, 2022). For the six months period ended June 30, 2022, "2022 Ex Acquisitions" excludes: iClinic (only January, 2022; Closing of iClinic was in January, 2021), Medicinae (from January to March, 2022; Closing of Medicinae was in March, 2021), Cliquefarma (from January to April, 2022; Closing of Cliquefarma was in April, 2021), Medical Harbour (from January to April, 2022; Closing of Medical Harbour was in April, 2021), Shosp (from January to May, 2022; Closing of Shosp was in May, 2021), UNIFIPMoc and FIP Guanambi (from January to May, 2022; Closing of UNIFIPMoc and FIP Guanambi was in June, 2021), UNIGRANRIO, RX PRO, Garanhuns, Além da Medicina, Cardiopapers and Glic (all from January to June, 2022).
|(2) Clinical management tools includes Telemedicine and Digital Prescription features.
Key Operational Drivers – Digital Services
Monthly Active Users (MaU) represents the number of unique individuals that consumed Digital Services content in each one of our products in the last 30 days of a specific period.
Total monthly active users reached approximately 265 thousand, 13.6% higher over the same period in the last year.
Monthly Active Unique Users (MUAU) represents the number of unique individuals, without overlap of users among products, in the last 30 days of a specific period. Since this concept is being implemented this year, historical metrics of MUAU could not be disclosed.
|Table 4: Key Operational Drivers for Digital Services - Monthly Active Users (MaU)
|
2Q22
|
2Q21
|% Chg YoY
|
1Q22
|% Chg QoQ
|Content & Technology for Medical Education
|
20,739
|
18,968
|
9.3%
|
21,464
|
-3.4%
|Clinical Decision Software
|
221,862
|
181,138
|
22.5%
|
218,313
|
1.6%
|Clinical Management Tools¹
|
21,151
|
32,968
|
-35.8%
|
19,762
|
7.0%
|Physician-Patient Relationship
|
1,101
|
-
|n.a
|
-
|
0.0%
|Total Monthly Active Users (MaU) - Digital Services
|
264,853
|
233,074
|
13.6%
|
259,539
|
2.0%
|1) Clinical management tools includes Telemedicine and Digital Prescription features
|2) Clinical management tools MAU excludes other users other than payors, starting in 1Q22
|3) Shosp, Medicinae and Além da Medicina starting in 1Q22
|4) Cardiopapers and Glic starting in 2Q22
|Table 5: Key Operational Drivers for Digital Services - Monthly Unique Active Users (MuaU)
|
2Q22
|Total Monthly Unique Active Users (MuaU) - Digital Services
|
245,396
|1) Total Monthly Unique Active Users excludes non-integrated companies: Medical Harbour, Medicinae, Shosp, Além da Medicina, Cardiopapers and Glic
Seasonality
Undergrad's and Continuing Education tuition revenues are related to the intake process and monthly tuition fees charged to students over the period thus the Company does not have significant fluctuations during the semester. Digital Services is comprised mostly by Medcel, Pebmed and iClinic revenues. While Pebmed and iClinic do not have significant fluctuation regarding seasonality, Medcel's revenue is concentrated in the first and last quarter of the year, as a result of the enrollments of Medcel's clients period. The majority of Medcel's revenues are derived from printed books and e-books, which are recognized at the point in time when control is transferred to the customer. Consequently, the Digital Services segment generally has higher revenues and results of operations in the first and last quarters of the year compared to the second and third quarters of the year.
Revenue
This quarter the Company recovered R$22.1 million of the mandatory discounts in tuition fees previously granted by individual and collective legal proceedings and public civil proceedings related to COVID-19. As Afya in 2020 and 2021 excluded these mandatory discounts from Adjusted Net Revenue, the recovery of these amounts are not counted for Adjusted Net Revenue in 2022.
Adjusted Net Revenue for the second quarter of 2022 was R$576.1 million, an increase of 51.0% over the same period of the prior year. Excluding acquisitions, Adjusted Net Revenue in the second quarter increased 19.0% YoY to R$454.0 million, mainly due to the maturation of medical seats, higher tickets in Medicine courses, and the Continuing Education recovery, which ended the second quarter with a 49.0% increase in net revenue, mainly due to the interruption of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Digital services also contributed to the Adjusted Net Revenues growth this quarter, increasing 50.1% year over year, and 20.2%, excluding acquisitions. The organic growth is a combination of (a) the start of the B2B engagements, reaching 37 contracts with 20 pharmaceutical industry companies, and (b) the expansion of the active payers in the B2P, mainly in Whitebook and iClinic.
For the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, Adjusted Net Revenue was R$1,143.8 million, an increase of 45.9% over the same period of last year. Excluding acquisitions, Adjusted Net Revenue in the six-month period increased 14.7% YoY to R$899.3 million.
|Table 6: Revenue & Revenue Mix
|(in thousands of R$)
|For the three months period ended June 30,
|For the six months period ended June 30,
|
2022
|
2022 Ex Acquisitions*
|
2021
|
% Chg
|
% Chg Ex Acquisitions
|
|
2022
|
2022 Ex Acquisitions*
|
2021
|
% Chg
|
% Chg Ex Acquisitions
|Net Revenue Mix
|Undergrad
|
533,545
|
419,865
|
328,434
|
62.5%
|
27.8%
|
1,028,940
|
799,535
|
650,286
|
58.2%
|
23.0%
|Adjusted Undergrad¹
|
511,468
|
397,788
|
337,548
|
51.5%
|
17.8%
|
1,008,255
|
778,850
|
667,604
|
51.0%
|
16.7%
|Continuing Education
|
23,811
|
23,811
|
15,984
|
49.0%
|
49.0%
|
47,662
|
47,662
|
35,272
|
35.1%
|
35.1%
|Digital Services
|
42,218
|
33,809
|
28,127
|
50.1%
|
20.2%
|
89,695
|
74,594
|
81,665
|
9.8%
|
-8.7%
|Inter-segment transactions
|
- 1,418
|
- 1,418
|
- 171
|n.a.
|
729.2%
|
- 1,817
|
- 1,817
|
- 498
|
264.9%
|
264.9%
|Total Reported Net Revenue
|
598,156
|
476,067
|
372,374
|
60.6%
|
27.8%
|
1,164,480
|
919,974
|
766,725
|
51.9%
|
20.0%
|Total Adjusted Net Revenue ¹
|
576,079
|
453,990
|
381,488
|
51.0%
|
19.0%
|
1,143,795
|
899,289
|
784,043
|
45.9%
|
14.7%
|*For the three months period ended June 30, 2022, "2022 Ex Acquisitions" excludes: Cliquefarma (only April, 2022; Closing of Cliquefarma was in April, 2021), Medical Harbour (only April, 2022; Closing of Medical Harbour was in April, 2021), Shosp (from April to May, 2022; Closing of Shosp was in May, 2021), UNIFIPMoc and FIP Guanambi (from April to May, 2022; Closing of UNIFIPMoc and FIP Guanambi was in June, 2021), UNIGRANRIO, RX PRO, Garanhuns, Além da Medicina, Cardiopapers and Glic (all from April to June, 2022).
|*For the six months period ended June 30, 2022, "2022 Ex Acquisitions" excludes: iClinic (only January, 2022; Closing of iClinic was in January, 2021), Medicinae (from January to March, 2022; Closing of Medicinae was in March, 2021), Cliquefarma (from January to April, 2022; Closing of Cliquefarma was in April, 2021), Medical Harbour (from January to April, 2022; Closing of Medical Harbour was in April, 2021), Shosp (from January to May, 2022; Closing of Shosp was in May, 2021), UNIFIPMoc and FIP Guanambi (from January to May, 2022; Closing of UNIFIPMoc and FIP Guanambi was in June, 2021), UNIGRANRIO, RX PRO, Garanhuns, Além da Medicina, Cardiopapers and Glic (all from January to June, 2022).
|(1) Includes mandatory discounts in tuition fees granted by state decrees and individual/collective legal proceedings and public civil proceedings due to COVID 19 on site classes restriction, and excludes any recovery of these discounts that were invoiced based on the Supreme Court decision.
|(2) See more information on "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" (Item 08).
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022 increased 37.1% to R$220.2 million, up from R$160.7 million in the same period of the prior year, while the Adjusted EBITDA Margin decreased 390 basis points to 38.2%. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, Adjusted EBITDA was R$491.0 million, an increase of 33.3% over the same period of the prior year, with an Adjusted EBITDA Margin decrease of 410 basis points in the same period. The Adjusted EBITDA Margin reduction is due to (a) the Digital segment, mostly in the performance of Medcel in the residency preparatory market, (b) the expansion of the Continuing Education segment, which is still maturing the new campuses, and (c) the increase in expenses in the holding and shared services level.
Excluding acquisitions, Adjusted EBITDA for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022 increased 3.0% YoY to R$165.5 million, while the Adjusted EBITDA Margin decreased 570 basis points to 36.4%. For the six-month period, excluding acquisitions, Adjusted EBITDA increased 2.7% YoY to R$378.4 million, while the Adjusted EBITDA Margin decreased 490 basis points to 42.1%, mainly due to the same reasons previously explained.
|Table 7: Adjusted EBITDA
|(in thousands of R$)
|For the three months period ended June 30,
|For the six months period ended June 30,
|
2022
|
2022 Ex Acquisitions*
|
2021
|
% Chg
|
% Chg Ex Acquisitions
|
|
2022
|
2022 Ex Acquisitions*
|
2021
|
% Chg
|
% Chg Ex Acquisitions
|Adjusted EBITDA
|
220,186
|
165,457
|
160,658
|
37.1%
|
3.0%
|
490,987
|
378,397
|
368,309
|
33.3%
|
2.7%
|% Margin
|
38.2%
|
36.4%
|
42.1%
|-390 bps
|-570 bps
|
42.9%
|
42.1%
|
47.0%
|-410 bps
|-490 bps
|*For the three months period ended June 30, 2022, "2022 Ex Acquisitions" excludes: Cliquefarma (only April, 2022; Closing of Cliquefarma was in April, 2021), Medical Harbour (only April, 2022; Closing of Medical Harbour was in April, 2021), Shosp (from April to May, 2022; Closing of Shosp was in May, 2021), UNIFIPMoc and FIP Guanambi (from April to May, 2022; Closing of UNIFIPMoc and FIP Guanambi was in June, 2021), UNIGRANRIO, RX PRO, Garanhuns, Além da Medicina, Cardiopapers and Glic (all from April to June, 2022).
|*For the six months period ended June 30, 2022, "2022 Ex Acquisitions" excludes: iClinic (only January, 2022; Closing of iClinic was in January, 2021), Medicinae (from January to March, 2022; Closing of Medicinae was in March, 2021), Cliquefarma (from January to April, 2022; Closing of Cliquefarma was in April, 2021), Medical Harbour (from January to April, 2022; Closing of Medical Harbour was in April, 2021), Shosp (from January to May, 2022; Closing of Shosp was in May, 2021), UNIFIPMoc and FIP Guanambi (from January to May, 2022; Closing of UNIFIPMoc and FIP Guanambi was in June, 2021), UNIGRANRIO, RX PRO, Garanhuns, Além da Medicina, Cardiopapers and Glic (all from January to June, 2022).
Adjusted Net Income
Net Income for the second quarter of 2022 was R$106.1 million, an increase of 383.4% over the same period of the prior year. Net Income results were positively affected by (a) the increase in operational results, which includes the recovery of a portion of the prior granted discounts in tuition fees related to COVID-19, and (b) the reduction of financial expenses mainly due to the fx rate difference regarding the Softbank transaction that affected 2Q21. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, Net Income increased 78.1%, from R$135.3 million to R$241.0 million.
Adjusted Net Income for the second quarter of 2022 was R$ 119.2 million, an increase of 83.0% over the same period of the prior year. Adjusted Net Income for the six-month period of 2022 was R$ 286.3 million, an increase of 27.2% year over year.
Our EPS reached R$2.55 per share for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, an increase of 90.3% year over year, reflecting the increase in our Net Income, and capital allocation discipline executing our businesses combination and three buyback programs in a row.
|Table 8: Adjusted Net Income
|(in thousands of R$)
|For the three months period ended June 30,
|For the six months period ended June 30,
|
2022
|
2021
|
% Chg
|
2022
|
2021
|
% Chg
|Net income
|
106,073
|
21,945
|
383.4%
|
241,015
|
135,293
|
78.1%
|Amortization of customer relationships and trademark (1)
|
18,724
|
13,667
|
37.0%
|
37,007
|
27,984
|
32.2%
|Share-based compensation
|
8,652
|
11,093
|
-22.0%
|
11,581
|
25,102
|
-53.9%
|Non-recurring expenses:
|
(14,302)
|
18,404
|n.a.
|
- 3,275
|
36,718
|n.a.
|- Integration of new companies (2)
|
5,781
|
4,514
|
28.1%
|
9,952
|
7,536
|
32.1%
|- M&A advisory and due diligence (3)
|
594
|
1,745
|
-66.0%
|
1,806
|
3,556
|
-49.2%
|- Expansion projects (4)
|
677
|
2,163
|
-68.7%
|
1,279
|
3,390
|
-62.3%
|- Restructuring expenses (5)
|
723
|
868
|
-16.7%
|
4,373
|
4,918
|
-11.1%
|- Mandatory Discounts in Tuition Fees (6)
|
- 22,077
|
9,114
|n.a.
|
- 20,685
|
17,318
|n.a.
|Adjusted Net Income
|
119,147
|
65,109
|
83.0%
|
286,328
|
225,097
|
27.2%
|Basic earnings per share - R$ (7)
|
1.12
|
0.18
|
522.2%
|
2.55
|
1.34
|
90.3%
|(1) Consists of amortization of customer relationships and trademark recorded under business combinations.
|(2) Consists of expenses related to the integration of newly acquired companies.
|(3) Consists of expenses related to professional and consultant fees in connection with due diligence services for our M&A transactions.
|(4) Consists of expenses related to professional and consultant fees in connection with the opening of new campuses.
|(5) Consists of expenses related to the employee redundancies in connection with the organizational restructuring of our acquired companies.
|(6) Consists of mandatory discounts in tuition fees granted by state decrees and individual/collective legal proceedings and public civil proceedings due to COVID 19 on site classes restriction, and excludes any recovery of these discounts that were invoiced based on the Supreme Court decision.
|(7) Basic earnings per share: Net Income/Average number of shares in the period (ex-treasury).
Cash and Debt Position
Cash and cash equivalents on June 30, 2022, were R$616.3 million, a decrease of 56.7% over the same period in 2021.
For the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, Afya reported Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations of R$450.0 million, up from R$343.2 million in the same period of the previous year, an increase of 31.1% YoY, boosted by the solid operational results.
Operating Cash Conversion Ratio was strong once again, achieving 91.0% for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, compared to 103.5% in the same period of the previous year. This decrease was mainly related to (a) an increase in the trade receivables, partially caused by the recovery of the mandatory discounts in tuition fees related to COVID-19 that were invoiced but not yet received, (b) the fact that last year's cash performance was positively impacted by the recover of the special payment conditions related to the COVID-19 given to our students during 2020, and (c) a decrease in advanced from customers.
On June 30, 2022, net debt, excluding the effect of IFRS 16, totaled R$1,483.4 million, compared with net debt of R$582.7 million in the same period in 2021, mainly due to payments related to (a) 7 business combinations and license acquisitions executed in the last 12 months, totaling R$891.3 million; (b) shares repurchase program of R$301.3 million, executed in the last 12 months and (c) investments activities in properties, equipment and intangibles (excluding license acquisitions and goodwill) totaling R$213.4 million in the last 12 months, which were partially offset by the R$738.3 million cash generation from June 30, 2021 through June 30, 2022. The following table shows more information regarding the cost of debt for the second quarter, considering loans and financing, and accounts payable to selling shareholders. It is important to mention that our capital structure remains solid with a conservative leveraging position and a low cost of debt.
|Table 9: Gross Debt and Average Cost of Debt
|(in R$ MM)
|For the six months period ended June 30,
|Cost of Debt
|Gross Debt
|Duration (Years)
|per year
|%CDI*
|Loans and financing: Softbank
|
823
|
3.9
|
6.5%
|
59%
|Loans and financing: Others
|
557
|
1.0
|
12.9%
|
115%
|Accounts payable to selling shareholders
|
719
|
1.4
|
11.3%
|
101%
|Average
|
|
2.3
|
9.7%
|
88%
|*Based on the annualized Interbank Certificates of Deposit ("CDI") rate for the period as a reference.
1H22: ~11.02% p.y.
|Table 10: Operating Cash Conversion Ratio Reconciliation
|For the six months period ended June 30,
|(in thousands of R$)
|Considering the adoption of IFRS 16
|
2022
|
2021
|
% Chg
|(a) Cash flow from operations
|
427,916
|
320,515
|
33.5%
|(b) Income taxes paid
|
22,101
|
22,667
|
-2.5%
|(c) = (a) + (b) Adjusted cash flow from operations
|
450,017
|
343,182
|
31.1%
|
|
|
|(d) Adjusted EBITDA
|
490,987
|
368,309
|
33.3%
|(e) Non-recurring expenses:
|
-3,275
|
36,718
|
n.a.
|- Integration of new companies (1)
|
9,952
|
7,536
|
32.1%
|- M&A advisory and due diligence (2)
|
1,806
|
3,556
|
-49.2%
|- Expansion projects (3)
|
1,279
|
3,390
|
-62.3%
|- Restructuring Expenses (4)
|
4,373
|
4,918
|
-11.1%
|- Mandatory Discounts in Tuition Fees (5)
|
-20,685
|
17,318
|
n.a.
|(f) = (d) - (e) Adjusted EBITDA ex- non-recurring expenses
|
494,262
|
331,591
|
49.1%
|(g) = (c) / (f) Operating cash conversion ratio
|
91.0%
|
103.5%
|
-1250 bps
|(1) Consists of expenses related to the integration of newly acquired companies.
|(2) Consists of expenses related to professional and consultant fees in connection with due diligence services for M&A transactions.
|(3) Consists of expenses related to professional and consultant fees in connection with the opening of new campuses.
|(4) Consists of expenses related to the employee redundancies in connection with the organizational restructuring of acquired companies.
|(5) Consists of mandatory discounts in tuition fees granted by state decrees and individual/collective legal proceedings and public civil proceedings due to COVID 19 on site classes restriction, and excludes any recovery of these discounts that were invoiced based on the Supreme Court decision.
|Table 11: Cash and Debt Position
|(in thousands of R$)
|
2Q22
|
FY2021
|
% Chg
|
2Q21
|
% Chg
|(+) Cash and Cash Equivalents
|
616,250
|
748,562
|
-17.7%
|
1,424,718
|
-56.7%
|Cash and Bank Deposits
|
47,583
|
88,487
|
-46.2%
|
49,528
|
-3.9%
|Cash Equivalents
|
568,667
|
660,075
|
-13.8%
|
1,375,190
|
-58.6%
|(-) Loans and Financing
|
1,380,540
|
1,374,876
|
0.4%
|
1,466,621
|
-5.9%
|Current
|
230,494
|
128,720
|
79.1%
|
117,679
|
95.9%
|Non-Current
|
1,150,046
|
1,246,156
|
-7.7%
|
1,348,942
|
-14.7%
|(-) Accounts Payable to Selling Shareholders
|
649,626
|
679,826
|
-4.4%
|
466,663
|
39.2%
|Current
|
203,979
|
239,849
|
-15.0%
|
210,350
|
-3.0%
|Non-Current
|
445,647
|
439,977
|
1.3%
|
256,313
|
73.9%
|(-) Other Short and Long Term Obligations
|
69,456
|
72,726
|
-4.5%
|
74,138
|
-6.3%
|(=) Net Debt (Cash) excluding IFRS 16
|
1,483,372
|
1,378,866
|
7.6%
|
582,704
|
154.6%
|(-) Lease Liabilities
|
741,825
|
714,085
|
3.9%
|
583,545
|
27.1%
|Current
|
28,619
|
24,955
|
14.7%
|
80,302
|
-64.4%
|Non-Current
|
713,206
|
689,130
|
3.5%
|
503,243
|
41.7%
|Net Debt (Cash) with IFRS 16
|
2,225,197
|
2,092,951
|
6.3%
|
1,166,249
|
90.8%
CAPEX
Capital expenditures is consisting of the purchase of property and equipment and intangible assets, including expenditures mainly related to the expansion and maintenance of our campuses and headquarters including leasehold improvements, and the development of new solutions in the digital segment, among others.
For the six-month period ending June 30, 2022, CAPEX went from R$81.0 million to R$161.2 million, an increase of 99.1% over the same period of the prior year, due to higher expenditures related to intangible assets, mainly explained by the R$24.4 million earn-out related to the 28 additional seats of Centro Universitário São Lucas, in Ji-Parana, approved in March, 2022, and the R$ 36.5 million remeasurement of Unigranrio's business combination goodwill.
|Table 12: CAPEX
|(in thousands of R$)
|For the six months period ended June 31,
|
2022
|
2021
|
% Chg
|CAPEX
|
161,218
|
80,957
|
99.1%
|Property and equipment
|
62,266
|
58,132
|
7.1%
|Intangible assets
|
98,952
|
22,825
|
333.5%
|- Licenses
|
24,408
|
-
|
n.a.
|- Goodwill
|
36,481
|
-
|
n.a.
|- Others
|
38,063
|
22,825
|
66.8%
ESG Metrics
ESG commitment is an important part of Afya's strategy and permeates the Company's core values. Afya has been advancing year after year on its core pillars and, since 2021, ESG metrics have been disclosed in the Company's quarterly financial results.
In August 2021, Afya assumed a voluntary commitment to have at least 50% women in its management positions by 2030. In addition, Afya announced that it was certificated by Women on Board, an independent initiative whose purpose is to acknowledge, value and promote corporate environments in which women are part of the board of directors. The company voluntarily committed to continuing to have at least two women as board members.
On January 2022, Afya announced that it is one of 418 companies across 45 countries and regions to join the 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), a modified market capitalization-weighted index that aims to track the performance of public companies committed to transparency in gender-data reporting. This reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership & talent pipeline, equal pay & gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand. Afya was included on this year's index for scoring above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect disclosure and the achievement or adoption of best-in-class statistics and policies.
The 2021 Sustainability Report can be found at: https://ir.afya.com.br/ >> Corporate Governance >> Sustainability.
|Table 12: ESG Metrics¹³⁴
|
2Q22
|
2Q21
|
2021
|
2020
|
2019
|#
|GRI
|Governance and Employee Management
|
1
|
405-1
|Number of employees
|
8,731
|
6,806
|
8,079
|
6,100
|
3,369
|
2
|
405-1
|Percentage of female employees
|
56%
|
55%
|
55%
|
55%
|
57%
|
3
|
405-1
|Percentage of female employees in the board of directors
|
27%
|
18%
|
18%
|
18%
|
22%
|
4
|
102-24
|Percentage of independent member in the board of directors
|
36%
|
36%
|
36%
|
36%
|
22%
|
|
|Environmental
|
4
|
302-1
|Total energy consumption (kWh)
|
3,598,250
|
2,420,443
|
12,176,966
|
8,035,845
|
5,928,450
|
4.1
|
302-1
|Consumption per campus
|
94,691
|
80,681
|
385,573
|
321,434
|
395,230
|
5
|
302-1
|% supplied by distribution companies
|
69.4%
|
90.38%
|
91.3%
|
83.4%
|
96.2%
|
6
|
302-1
|% supplied by other sources²
|
30.6%
|
9.62%
|
8.7%
|
16.6%
|
3.8%
|
|
|Social
|
8
|
413-1
|Number of free clinical consultations offered by Afya
|
143,236
|
93,802
|
341,286
|
427,184
|
270,000
|
9
|
|Number of physicians graduated in Afya's campuses
|
16,998
|
11,893
|
16,772
|
12,691
|
8,306
|
10
|
201-4
|Number of students with financing and scholarship programs (FIES and PROUNI)
|
8,783
|
5,995
|
7,881
|
4,999
|
2,808
|
11
|
|% students with scholarships over total undergraduate students
|
14.1%
|
13.7%
|
12.9%
|
13.7%
|
11.7%
|
12
|
413-1
|Hospital, clinics and city halls partnerships
|
449
|
443
|
447
|
432
|
60
|(1) Some factors can influence in the adequate proportionality analysis of data over the years, such as: climate changes, COVID-19 pandemic effects, seasonalities, number of employees, number of students, number of active units, among others.
|(2) "Other sources" refers to: (a) Derived from renewable sources, such as solar panels installed in the units; and (b) Derived from the search for alternative energy options in the market.
|(3) Starting this quarter, previously disclosed environmental data were updated to consider: (a) GHG Protocol guidelines improvements, and (b) additional data-collection criteria refinements.
|(4) Starting this quarter, previously disclosed social data were updated to consider: (a) the number of graduated physicians considering all units after its closing, and (b) partnerships related only to medical schools.
5. Conference Call and Webcast Information
|
When:
|
August 22, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET.
|
Who:
|
Mr. Virgilio Gibbon, Chief Executive Officer
|
Mr. Luis André Blanco, Chief Financial Officer
Dial-in: Brazil: +55 21 3958 7888 or +55 11 4632 2236 or +55 11 4632 2237 or +55 11 4680 6788 or +55 11 4700 9668
United States: +1 312 626 6799 or +1 646 931 3860 or +1 929 205 6099 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 444 9171 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782
Webinar ID: 975 9251 2411
Other Numbers: https://afya.zoom.us/u/aeeKmxmFd
OR
Webcast: https://afya.zoom.us/j/97592512411
6. About Afya Limited AFYA
Afya is the leading medical education group in Brazil based on number of medical school seats. It delivers an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners, from the moment they enroll as medical students, through their medical residency preparation, graduate program, and continuing medical education activities. Afya also offers content and clinical decision applications for healthcare professionals through its products WhiteBook, Nursebook and Portal PEBMED. For more information, please visit www.afya.com.br.
7. Forward – Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward looking, and include risks and uncertainties related to statements about our competition; our ability to attract, upsell and retain students; our ability to increase tuition prices and prep course fees; our ability to anticipate and meet the evolving needs of students and professors; our ability to source and successfully integrate acquisitions; general market, political, economic, and business conditions; and our financial targets such as revenue, share count and IFRS and non-IFRS financial measures including gross margin, operating margin, net income (loss) per diluted share, and free cash flow. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain, such as statements about the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business operations, financial results and financial position and the Brazilian economy.
The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, our results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make. Readers should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements represent management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made. Further information on these and other factors that could affect the Company's financial results are included in the filings made with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from time to time, including the section titled "Risk Factors" in the most recent Rule 434(b) prospectus. These documents are available on the SEC Filings section of the investor relations section of our website at: https://ir.afya.com.br/.
8. Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the Company's consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board—IASB, Afya uses Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Cash Conversion Ratio information, which are non-GAAP financial measures, for the convenience of investors. A non-GAAP financial measure is generally defined as one that intends to measure financial performance but excludes or includes amounts that would not be equally adjusted in the most comparable GAAP measure.
Afya calculates Adjusted EBITDA as net income plus/minus net financial result plus income taxes expense plus depreciation and amortization plus interest received on late payments of monthly tuition fees, plus share-based compensation plus/minus share of income of associate plus/minus non-recurring expenses. The calculation of Adjusted Net Income is net income plus amortization of customer relationships and trademark, plus share-based compensation. We calculate Operating Cash Conversion Ratio as the cash flow from operations, adjusted with income taxes paid divided by Adjusted EBITDA plus/minus non-recurring expenses.
Management presents Adjusted EBITDA, because it believes these measures provide investors with a supplemental measure of financial performance of the core operations that facilitates period-to-period comparisons on a consistent basis. Afya also presents Operating Cash Conversion Ratio because it believes this measure provides investors with a measure of how efficiently the Company converts EBITDA into cash. The non-GAAP financial measures described in this prospectus are not a substitute for the IFRS measures of earnings. Additionally, calculations of Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Cash Conversion Ratio may be different from the calculations used by other companies, including competitors in the education services industry, and therefore, Afya's measures may not be comparable to those of other companies.
9. Investor Relations Contact
E-mail: ir@afya.com.br
10. Financial Tables
Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income
For the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
(In thousands of Brazilian reais, except earnings per share)
|
|
Three-month period ended
|
Six-month period ended
|
|
June 30, 2022
|
June 30, 2021
|
June 30, 2022
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
(unaudited)
|
(unaudited)
|
(unaudited)
|
(unaudited)
|
Net revenue
|
598,156
|
372,374
|
1,164,480
|
766,725
|
Cost of services
|
(219,242)
|
(144,459)
|
(405,972)
|
(270,951)
|
Gross profit
|
378,914
|
227,915
|
758,508
|
495,774
|
|
|
|
|
|
General and administrative expenses
|
(207,415)
|
(135,184)
|
(385,929)
|
(265,588)
|
Other (expenses) income, net
|
(1,257)
|
113
|
(1,566)
|
1,298
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
170,242
|
92,844
|
371,013
|
231,484
|
|
|
|
|
|
Finance income
|
22,874
|
12,428
|
47,443
|
22,250
|
Finance expenses
|
(83,676)
|
(80,855)
|
(164,967)
|
(110,534)
|
Finance result
|
(60,802)
|
(68,427)
|
(117,524)
|
(88,284)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share of income of associate
|
2,201
|
2,383
|
6,441
|
5,622
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
111,641
|
26,800
|
259,930
|
148,822
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income taxes expenses
|
(5,568)
|
(4,855)
|
(18,915)
|
(13,529)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
106,073
|
21,945
|
241,015
|
135,293
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other comprehensive income
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total comprehensive income
|
106,073
|
21,945
|
241,015
|
135,293
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income attributable to
|
|
|
|
|
Equity holders of the parent
|
101,505
|
17,237
|
231,115
|
125,327
|
Non-controlling interests
|
4,568
|
4,708
|
9,900
|
9,966
|
|
106,073
|
21,945
|
241,015
|
135,293
|
Basic earnings per share
|
|
|
|
|
Per common share
|
1.12
|
0.18
|
2.55
|
1.34
|
Diluted earnings per share
Per common share
|
1.12
|
0.18
|
2.55
|
1.33
Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of financial position
As of June 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021
(In thousands of Brazilian reais)
|
|
June 30, 2022
|
|
December 31, 2021
|
Assets
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
616,250
|
|
748,562
|
Trade receivables
|
435,120
|
|
378,351
|
Inventories
|
15,141
|
|
11,827
|
Recoverable taxes
|
39,223
|
|
25,579
|
Other assets
|
44,348
|
|
42,533
|
Total current assets
|
1,150,082
|
|
1,206,852
|
|
|
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
Trade receivables
|
31,874
|
|
27,442
|
Other assets
|
206,421
|
|
180,306
|
Investment in associate
|
52,080
|
|
48,477
|
Property and equipment
|
459,564
|
|
419,808
|
Right-of-use assets
|
678,031
|
|
663,686
|
Intangible assets
|
4,052,188
|
|
3,900,835
|
Total non-current assets
|
5,480,158
|
|
5,240,554
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
6,630,240
|
|
6,447,406
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
Trade payables
|
64,460
|
|
59,098
|
Loans and financing
|
230,494
|
|
128,720
|
Lease liabilities
|
28,619
|
|
24,955
|
Accounts payable to selling shareholders
|
203,979
|
|
239,849
|
Notes payable
|
16,565
|
|
14,478
|
Advances from customers
|
92,995
|
|
114,585
|
Labor and social obligations
|
175,997
|
|
131,294
|
Taxes payable
|
22,624
|
|
26,715
|
Income taxes payable
|
21,451
|
|
11,649
|
Other liabilities
|
8,714
|
|
15,163
|
Total current liabilities
|
865,898
|
|
766,506
|
|
|
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
Loans and financing
|
1,150,046
|
|
1,246,156
|
Lease liabilities
|
713,206
|
|
689,130
|
Accounts payable to selling shareholders
|
445,464
|
|
439,977
|
Notes payable
|
52,891
|
|
58,248
|
Taxes payable
|
94,573
|
|
96,598
|
Provision for legal proceedings
|
208,667
|
|
148,287
|
Other liabilities
|
10,410
|
|
2,486
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
2,675,257
|
|
2,680,882
|
Total liabilities
|
3,541,155
|
|
3,447,388
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
Share capital
|
17
|
|
17
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
2,375,344
|
|
2,375,344
|
Share-based compensation reserve
|
105,682
|
|
94,101
|
Treasury stock
|
(304,947)
|
|
(152,630)
|
Retained earnings
|
862,432
|
|
631,317
|
Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent
|
3,038,528
|
|
2,948,149
|
Non-controlling interests
|
50,557
|
|
51,869
|
Total equity
|
3,089,085
|
|
3,000,018
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
6,630,240
|
|
6,447,406
Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of cash flows
For the six-month periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
(In thousands of Brazilian reais)
|
|
June 30, 2022
|
June 30, 2021
|
Operating activities
|
(unaudited)
|
(unaudited)
|
Income before income taxes
|
259,930
|
148,822
|
Adjustments to reconcile income before income taxes
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
99,089
|
66,915
|
Write-off of property and equipment
|
2,483
|
748
|
Write-off of intangible
|
2,549
|
-
|
Allowance for doubtful accounts
|
30,420
|
20,509
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
11,581
|
25,102
|
Net foreign exchange differences
|
320
|
24,622
|
Accrued interest
|
95,165
|
34,075
|
Accrued lease interest
|
41,392
|
29,213
|
Share of income of associate
|
(6,441)
|
(5,622)
|
Provision for legal proceedings
|
12,047
|
4,241
|
Changes in assets and liabilities
|
|
|
Trade receivables
|
(88,472)
|
(34,668)
|
Inventories
|
(3,314)
|
(1,026)
|
Recoverable taxes
|
(13,644)
|
(4,065)
|
Other assets
|
(7,886)
|
(5,256)
|
Trade payables
|
2,952
|
4,128
|
Taxes payables
|
5,247
|
1,697
|
Advances from customers
|
(31,668)
|
103
|
Labor and social obligations
|
44,565
|
32,379
|
Other liabilities
|
(6,298)
|
1,265
|
|
450,017
|
343,182
|
Income taxes paid
|
(22,101)
|
(22,667)
|
|
|
|
Net cash flows from operating activities
|
427,916
|
320,515
|
|
|
|
Investing activities
|
|
|
Acquisition of property and equipment
|
(62,266)
|
(58,132)
|
Acquisition of intangibles assets
|
(50,267)
|
(22,825)
|
Dividends received
|
2,838
|
5,771
|
Payments of notes payable
|
(7,342)
|
(5,288)
|
Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired
|
(170,473)
|
(547,529)
|
Restricted cash
|
-
|
4,951
|
Net cash flows used in investing activities
|
(287,510)
|
(623,052)
|
|
|
|
Financing activities
|
|
|
Payments of loans and financing
|
(53,795)
|
(12,952)
|
Issuance of loans and financing
|
-
|
809,539
|
Payments of lease liabilities
|
(55,074)
|
(37,888)
|
Treasury shares
|
(152,317)
|
(64,752)
|
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|
-
|
23,505
|
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests
|
(11,212)
|
(10,617)
|
Net cash flows from (used in) financing activities
|
(272,398)
|
706,835
|
Net foreign exchange differences
|
(320)
|
(24,622)
|
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
(132,312)
|
379,676
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
|
748,562
|
1,045,042
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
|
616,250
|
1,424,718
Reconciliation between Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA
|Reconciliation between Adjusted EBITDA and Net Income
|(in thousands of R$)
|For the three months period ended June 30,
|For the six months period ended June 30,
|
2022
|
2021
|
% Chg
|
|
2022
|
2021
|
% Chg
|Net income
|
106,073
|
21,945
|
383.4%
|
|
241,015
|
135,293
|
78.1%
|Net financial result
|
60,802
|
68,427
|
-11.1%
|
|
117,524
|
88,284
|
33.1%
|Income taxes expense
|
5,568
|
4,855
|
14.7%
|
|
18,915
|
13,529
|
39.8%
|Depreciation and amortization
|
50,702
|
35,264
|
43.8%
|
|
99,089
|
66,915
|
48.1%
|Interest received (1)
|
4,892
|
3,053
|
60.2%
|
|
12,579
|
8,090
|
55.5%
|Income share associate
|
(2,201)
|
(2,383)
|
-7.6%
|
|
(6,441)
|
(5,622)
|
14.6%
|Share-based compensation
|
8,652
|
11,093
|
-22.0%
|
|
11,581
|
25,102
|
-53.9%
|Non-recurring expenses:
|
(14,302)
|
18,404
|
n.a.
|
|
(3,275)
|
36,718
|
n.a.
|- Integration of new companies (2)
|
5,781
|
4,514
|
28.1%
|
|
9,952
|
7,536
|
32.1%
|- M&A advisory and due diligence (3)
|
594
|
1,745
|
-66.0%
|
|
1,806
|
3,556
|
-49.2%
|- Expansion projects (4)
|
677
|
2,163
|
-68.7%
|
|
1,279
|
3,390
|
-62.3%
|- Restructuring expenses (5)
|
723
|
868
|
-16.7%
|
|
4,373
|
4,918
|
-11.1%
|- Mandatory Discounts in Tuition Fees (6)
|
(22,077)
|
9,114
|
n.a.
|
|
(20,685)
|
17,318
|
n.a.
|Adjusted EBITDA
|
220,186
|
160,658
|
37.1%
|
|
490,987
|
368,309
|
33.3%
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|
38.2%
|
42.1%
|
-390 bps
|
|
42.9%
|
47.0%
|
-410 bps
|(1) Represents the interest received on late payments of monthly tuition fees.
|(2) Consists of expenses related to the integration of newly acquired companies.
|(3) Consists of expenses related to professional and consultant fees in connection with due diligence services for our M&A transactions.
|(4) Consists of expenses related to professional and consultant fees in connection with the opening of new campuses.
|(5) Consists of expenses related to the employee redundancies in connection with the organizational restructuring of our acquired companies.
|(6) Consists of mandatory discounts in tuition fees granted by state decrees and individual/collective legal proceedings and public civil proceedings due to COVID 19 on site classes restriction, and excludes any recovery of these discounts that were invoiced based on the Supreme Court decision.
