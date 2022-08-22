Momentus Grants Inducement Awards to 30 New Employees

Momentus Inc. MNTS ("Momentus" or the "Company"), a U.S. commercial space company that plans to offer transportation and other in-space infrastructure services, today announced the granting of inducement awards to 30 new employees. In accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), the awards were approved by Momentus' Compensation Committee and made as a material inducement to each employee's entry into employment with the Company.

In connection with the commencement of their employment, the employees received an aggregate 1,269,645 restricted stock units (RSUs) on August 22, 2022 with a total value of approximately $2.55 million based on a price of $2.01 per share, the closing trading price on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on the date of grant.

The RSUs have either a three-year quarterly vesting schedule or a four-year annual vesting schedule, subject to the relevant employee's continued service with Momentus on the applicable vesting date.

About Momentus Inc.

Momentus is a U.S. commercial space company that plans to offer in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads and in-orbit services. Momentus believes it can make new ways of operating in space possible with its planned in-space transfer and service vehicles that will be powered by an innovative water plasma-based propulsion system that is under development.

