Lattice to Host Virtual Seminar on 5G Network and ORAN Telecom Security Solutions with FPGAs

Lattice Semiconductor LSCC, the low power programmable leader, today announced the company will host its quarterly virtual security seminar about the challenges, opportunities, and latest programmable logic solutions for the global Communications industry.
During the seminar, security experts from Lattice and Chief Research Analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy, Pat Moorhead, will explore the evolving landscape of 5G networks and ORAN adoption in the telecom industry, the latest security requirements for 5G and ORAN, as well as how FPGAs can help system and application designers achieve true cyber resiliency in their telecom security solutions.
|
Who:
|
|
Lattice Semiconductor
|
|
|
|
What:
|
|
Reimagining Telecom Security Solutions for 5G Networks & ORAN with FPGAs
|
|
|
|
When:
|
|
Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 6:30 a.m. PDT
|
|
|
|
Where:
|
|
Lattice Security Seminar (Advance registration is required)
Lattice Security Seminars are a quarterly webinar series that explore the latest cybersecurity trends and solutions across the Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets.
About Lattice Semiconductor
Lattice Semiconductor LSCC is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.
For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, Weibo, or Youku.
Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design), and specific product designations are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. The use of the word "partner" does not imply a legal partnership between Lattice and any other entity.
GENERAL NOTICE: Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holders.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005627/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.