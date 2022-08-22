Voran Group Obtains Health Canada Authorization on Disinfectant With 30-Second COVID Kill Claim

New label reflects a commitment to delivering an internationally recognized standard of cleanliness and efficacy

Today, Voran Group Ventures Ltd ("Voran Group") announces the receipt of market authorization from Health Canada on new efficacy claims for its made-in-Canada disinfectant solution, Bacoban™ (106) Cleaner & Disinfectant. The new label reflects Voran's commitment to supply Canadians with the highest standard of protection against the growing threats from infectious diseases.

An Important Recognition of Efficacy

In order for a product in the Canadian market to claim it kills a specific pathogen, Health Canada must conduct a data review and provide approval. Bacoban™ (106) Cleaner & Disinfectant, a multi-functional surface cleaner and disinfectant, has been tested by an accredited, independent lab using internationally recognized standardized methods following Health Canada's testing guidelines. The data shows that Bacoban™ (106) kills SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in 30 seconds12. The approval means Voran Group can expand the sale of Bacoban™ (106) to consumers who must purchase from Health Canada's "List of disinfectants with evidence for use against COVID-19 "3. The submitted efficacy data demonstrates that Bacoban™ (106) meets the Health Canada requirements for broad-spectrum disinfectants and supports the use of Bacoban™ (106) in hospitals and healthcare facilities.

Chelsey Reschke, President and CEO of Voran Group, stated, "This is an excellent outcome for our team. We are thrilled to deliver this new label to our distributors and users, a project our team has diligently worked on for several months to accomplish. Streamlining the cleaning and disinfection process is a critical step in improving the health and wellbeing of all Canadians, and with a SARS-CoV-2 kill time of 30 seconds, Bacoban™ (106) outperforms approximately 95% of national brands on the market. We also recognize the emerging viral threat from monkeypox, another fat-based enveloped virus. As per Health Canada's Interim Guidance on monkeypox within healthcare settings4, it is recommended to clean and disinfect with a Health Canada approved disinfectant following the manufacturer's recommendations."

Key features of Bacoban™ (106) Cleaner and Disinfectant

Bacoban™ (106) will appear on Health Canada's "List of disinfectants with evidence for use against COVID-19". The product's key features include:

Kills 99.9% of SARS-CoV-2 in 30 seconds 1

Kills 99.99% of Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureus, and Salmonella enterica in 2 minutes 1

in 2 minutes Meets Aviation disinfecting and cleaning standards (Boeing D6-7127, D6-17487, AMS 1451, AMS 1452)

Deodorizes by killing the bacteria that cause odors

Can be used in multiple areas and on a variety of hard surfaces including hospital, healthcare facility, domestic, industrial, institutional and food processing settings.

Voran's significant investment in efficacy testing for the Bacoban™ line of products is expected to provide additional label improvements and updates throughout 2022-2023.

About Voran Group: Based in Sherwood Park, Alberta, Voran Group delivers comprehensive made-in-Canada antimicrobial solutions to industrial, commercial, and healthcare industries. The company's products facilitate the safe movement of passengers as they return to flying, traveling by bus, or resuming occupation of their workplaces. Voran is the exclusive manufacturer and distributor of Bacoban™ products in Canada.

1 When used as directed on hard non-porous surfaces

2 Study performed under ASTM E1053-20 in an accredited independent laboratory against test organism "UK Variant" of COVID-19 virus hCov-19/England/204820464/2020 (UK/VUI/3/2020).

3 https://www.canada.ca/en/health-canada/services/drugs-health-products/disinfectants/covid-19/list.html

4 https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/diseases/monkeypox/health-professionals/interim-guidance-infection-prevention-control-healthcare-settings.html

