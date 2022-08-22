Marin Software Announces Snapchat Integration

Marin Software now supports Snapchat on cross-channel ad optimization platform
Marin Software, a leading provider of digital marketing software for performance-driven advertisers and agencies, today announced the ability to optimize Snapchat ad campaigns through its flagship MarinOne platform. The integration with Snapchat's Marketing API gives advertisers better insights and helps them improve the performance of their Snapchat campaigns through machine learning and automation.
The MarinOne platform unifies leading AI bidding, budget pacing, forecasting, performance insights and recommendations to help advertisers maximize the reach and impact of their Snapchat marketing investment. Advanced analytical grids provide flexible reporting within and across Snapchat campaigns in addition to paid media metrics from other social, search, display, and e-commerce platforms all in one place for a comprehensive analysis of performance.
With 347 million daily active users, Snapchat provides brands the opportunity to reach engaged audiences with immersive content that inspires action.
Marin has been helping advertisers advance their digital advertising campaigns for almost 15 years and has managed over $40 billion in advertising spend across paid search, social, e-commerce, display, and app advertising.
"Snapchat has an enormous reach with millennial and Gen Z shoppers who hold $4.4 trillion in global spending power. This gives brands an incredible opportunity to drive brand awareness and revenue with their future customers," said Chris Lien, Marin's Chairman and CEO. "We look forward to providing our customers an avenue to integrate our powerful reporting, advanced bidding, and campaign management tools to achieve the best performance on the Snapchat platform."
Advertisers can optimize their Snapchat campaigns alongside other paid social campaigns as well as paid search, e-commerce, display, and app campaigns to help generate additional demand. Marketers can align their efforts across channels to ensure they are working seamlessly across the customer journey.
Visit www.marinsoftware.com/feature/snapchat to learn more about the Snapchat integration with MarinOne.
About Marin Software
Marin Software Incorporated's MRIN mission is to give advertisers the power to drive higher efficiency and transparency in their paid marketing programs that run on the world's largest publishers. Marin Software offers a unified SaaS advertising management platform for search, social, and eCommerce advertising. The Company helps digital marketers convert precise audiences, improve financial performance, and make better decisions. Headquartered in San Francisco with offices worldwide, Marin Software's technology powers marketing campaigns around the globe. For more information about Marin Software, please visit www.marinsoftware.com.
