Carvana Co. Shareholder New: Robbins LLP is Investigating Carvana Co. (CVNA) on Behalf of Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating Carvana Co. CVNA and its officers and directors to determine whether they violated securities laws or breached fiduciary duties in failing to deliver properly registered cars. Carvana, along with its subsidiaries, is an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States.

What is this Case About: According to the complaint filed against Carvana and certain of its officers and directors, defendants made false and misleading statements to the investing public. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose that: (i) Carvana faced serious, ongoing issues with documentation, registration, and title with many of its vehicles; (ii) as a result, Carvana was issuing unusually frequent temporary plates; (iii) thus, Carvana was violating laws and regulations in many existing markets; (iv) consequently, Carvana risked its ability to continue business and/or expand its business in existing markets; (v) as such, Carvana was at an increased risk of governmental investigation and action; (vi) Carvana was in discussions with state and local authorities regarding the above-stated business tactics and issues; and (vii) Carvana was facing imminent and ongoing regulatory actions including license suspensions, business cessation, and probation in several states and counties including in Arizona, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and North Carolina.

On June 24, 2022, Barron's published an article entitled "Carvana Sought to Disrupt Auto Sales. It Delivered Undriveable Cars[,]" which detailed several issues with Carvana, including that "[i]n its haste to seize market share from competitors, Carvana was selling cars faster than it could get them registered to their new owners" and "at one point forming an ad hoc unit known as the 'undriveable-car task force.'" The article further stated that "state regulators across the U.S. have been subjecting the company to suspensions or increased oversight over registration delays and its practice of issuing multiple temporary license plates from states where it has dealer's licenses, instead of promptly providing permanent ones." On this news, the Company's stock price fell $6.78, or 21.5%, per share over the next two trading days to close at $24.74 per share on June 28, 2022.

