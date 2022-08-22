Tandem Diabetes Care Announces Upcoming Conference Presentations

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. TNDM, a leading insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, today announced that management will present a company update at the following investor conferences:
- 2022 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 1:55pm Eastern Time (10:55am Pacific Time); and
- Baird's 2022 Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 9:40am Eastern Time (6:40am Pacific Time).
The Company update presentations will be webcast live, and an archive recording will be available for 30 days. The link to the live webcast and archive will be accessible on Tandem Diabetes Care's Investor Center website located at http://investor.tandemdiabetes.com in the "Events & Presentations" section.
About Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a global insulin delivery and diabetes technology company based in San Diego, California, creates new possibilities for people living with diabetes, their loved ones, and healthcare providers through a positively different experience. The Company's human-centered approach to design, development, and support delivers innovative products and services for people who use insulin. Tandem manufactures and sells the t:slim X2 insulin pump with Control-IQ technology. For more information, visit tandemdiabetes.com.
Tandem Diabetes Care is a registered trademark and t:slim X2 is a trademark of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.
