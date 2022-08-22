Amneal supports Congress' efforts to ensure essential medicines are Made in America

- Newly launched Congressional Domestic Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Caucus will work to ensure a resilient supply chain of key medicines manufactured in the U.S. to strengthen our national security, particularly in light of the pandemic and recent geopolitical conflicts

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AMRX ("Amneal" or the "Company") today announced its support of the creation of the bipartisan Congressional Domestic Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Caucus. This caucus will focus on securing America's pharmaceutical supply chain by ensuring that essential medicines are manufactured in the U.S. This working group will led by Rep. Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), Rep. Earl L. "Buddy" Carter (R-GA), Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA), and Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI).

Chirag and Chintu Patel, Co-Chief Executive Officers, stated, "The pandemic and Ukraine war have highlighted the vital importance of a sustainable supply chain in the pharmaceutical industry. From raw materials to finished products, domestic manufacturing is critical for our U.S. supply chain and national security. We fully support the prioritization of essential medicines to be made in America. We see the formation of this caucus as a key step towards the potential for a more permanent legislative solution that can drive meaningful change across our supply chain."

Amneal is a leading American company for affordable medicines headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ, with U.S. operations in Piscataway, Branchburg, and East Hanover, NJ, Brookhaven and Hauppauge, NY, and Glasgow, KY.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AMRX, headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ, is a fully integrated essential medicines company. We make healthy possible through the development, manufacturing, and distribution of generic and specialty pharmaceuticals, primarily within the United States. The Company has a diverse portfolio of over 250 products in its Generics segment and is expanding across a broad range of complex products and therapeutic areas, including injectables and biosimilars. In its Specialty segment, Amneal has a growing portfolio of branded pharmaceutical products focused primarily on central nervous system and endocrine disorders, with a pipeline focused on unmet needs. Through its AvKARE segment, the Company is a distributor of pharmaceuticals and other products for the U.S. federal government, retail, and institutional markets. For more, please visit www.amneal.com.

