LFST Shareholder News: Robbins LLP is Investigating LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (LFST) on Behalf of Shareholders

Robbins LLP is investigating LifeStance Health Group, Inc. LFST and its officers and directors to determine whether they breached fiduciary duties or violated securities laws in connection with the Company's June 2021 initial public offering ("IPO"). LifeStance, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services in 31 states.
If you would like more information about our investigation of LifeStance Health Group, Inc.'s misconduct, click here.
What is this Case About: According to the complaint filed against LifeStance, defendants sold 46 million shares in the Company's IPO for $18.00 per share. The Registration Statement detailed the Company's historical revenue growth and profitability, and represented that the virtual side of the Company's business would continue to grow.
Despite assurances of the Company's growth potential, defendants failed to disclose that virtual client visits were decreasing as COVID-19 lockdowns were being lifted, thereby flatlining the Company's out-patient/virtual revenue growth, and that in-person visits were increasing causing the Company's operating expenses to increase substantially. Further, LifeStance had lost a large number of physicians due to burn-out and, as a result, its physician retention rate had fallen significantly below the 87% highlighted in the Registration Statement requiring additional costs to onboard new physicians. Based on the foregoing, LifeStance's business metrics and financial prospects were not as strong as the Registration Statement represented.
On August 11, 2021, less than two months after the IPO, LifeStance announced disappointing second quarter 2021 ("2Q21") financial results for the period ended June 30, 2021, disclosing a net loss of $70 million. Critically, during the 2Q21, the Company's operating expenses had more than tripled. Defendants also disclosed on August 11, 2021 that the Company had experienced a significant, negative "recent change in clinician retention levels" during the 2Q21.
On November 8, 2021, the Company reported its third quarter 2021 results, now explaining that "[c]linician retention [had] stabilized to approximately 80% annualized in the third quarter." Defendants further lamented that LifeStance was also having to increase spending on "enhanced clinician engagement and continued support for workplace and work-life flexibility," i.e. lowering physician productivity, in order to keep its existing physicians.
Defendants reported LifeStance's fiscal 2021 results on March 10, 2022, admitting that three quarters of mental health patients prefer in-person services and that "[t]hrough 2021, our telehealth mix trended downward to the low 80s, and we expect that mix to be approximately 50-50 virtual versus in-person over the long term." Notably, the Company stated that it would be reducing the number of brick & mortar facilities that it would be building in the immediate future expressly in order to increase its profitability.
At the time of the filing of this Complaint, LifeStance common stock trades in a range of $4.77-$7.70, a reduction of upwards of 73% from the price the shares were sold at in the IPO.
Next Steps: If you acquired shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. pursuant to the Company's IPO, you have until legal options. Contact Robbins LLP for more information about your rights and remedies.
All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.
Contact us to learn more:
Aaron Dumas
(800) 350-6003
adumas@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form
About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. To be notified if a class action against LifeStance Health Group, Inc. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.
Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005673/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.