Altamira Technologies Awarded NOVASTAR

Air Force's National Air and Space Intelligence Center (NASIC) announced that Altamira Technologies Corporation, a world-class engineering and analytics technology company, was a contract awardee of NOVASTAR.
NOVASTAR is an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity multiple award contract for NASIC's Scientific and Technical Intelligence (S&TI) Capability Support Services. This contract facilitates NASIC's requirements for research, development, and sustainment of new and existing hardware, systems, and software capabilities enabling S&TI production for the Air Force, Department of Defense (DoD), and national-level intelligence efforts.
"Altamira is pleased to work with NASIC in support of this ever-critical mission," said Jane Chappell, CEO for Altamira.
Altamira is honored to continue working and supporting the mission requirements for the production of technical intelligence through collection, analysis, planning, processing, dissemination, archiving, and associated activities for NASIC, the Air Force, DoD, and national-level intelligence efforts.
"We are thrilled to continue our long-lasting relationship with NASIC and look forward to bringing mission focused solutions. As a partner with NASIC, Altamira solves some of the Nation's hardest challenges," said Blaine J. Worthington, COO for Altamira.
About Altamira
Altamira advances National Security missions with intelligence solutions that are informed by mission experts and delivered by elite technical talent. Altamira has served Intelligence Community (IC) and Department of Defense (DoD) customers with deep support to space-based, cyber, and intelligence tradecraft mission sets for over two decades.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005662/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.