Pediatrix Medical Group Comments on No Surprises Act Final Rule

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. MD today provided commentary on the final rule issued on August 19, 2022 by the Departments of the Treasury, Labor, and Health and Human Services related to the No Surprises Act.

The final rule states that a qualifying payment amount (QPA), described as a calculation of a median in-network rate, is only one of multiple inputs to be considered by the arbitrators in the independent dispute resolution (IDR) process by which out-of-network providers and insurers are required to arbitrate payment rates, and that the very important non-QPA factors must also be considered by the arbitrators. These factors are:

1) The level of training, experience, and quality and outcomes measurements of the provider or facility that furnished the qualified IDR item or service (such as those endorsed by the consensus-based entity authorized in section 1890 of the Social Security Act).

2) The market share held by the provider or facility or that of the plan or issuer in the geographic region in which the qualified IDR item or service was provided.

3) The acuity of the participant, beneficiary, or enrollee who received the qualified IDR item or service, or the complexity of furnishing the qualified IDR item or service to the participant, beneficiary, or enrollee.

4) The teaching status, case mix, and scope of services of the facility that furnished the qualified IDR item or service, if applicable.

5) Demonstration of good faith efforts (or lack thereof) made by the provider or facility or the plan or issuer to enter into network agreements with each other, and, if applicable, contracted rates between the provider or facility and the plan or issuer during the previous four plan years.

These factors, which were part of the bipartisan legislation, are important to Pediatrix, as the nation's leading provider of very high-acuity and broad-based care to mothers, babies and children.

The Company also believes that the Departments should have explicitly prescribed the proper calculation of the QPA since the Departments are aware of improprieties by payors that can be used to manipulate the QPA, as evidenced by the many examples cited in the rule. Fortunately, in several parts of the rule, including the more detailed "Frequently Asked Questions," the Departments shine a bright light on potential payor manipulation and provide language to safeguard against misuse.

Pediatrix intends to do everything necessary to make certain that payors do not violate the rules that were just released. Such violations could put at risk the very necessary continuity of care for mothers, babies and children at their most vulnerable hours, days and weeks.

Finally, Pediatrix is pleased that the Departments intend future rules, which the Company expects will provide more clarity and better protection for the doctor-patient relationship.

ABOUT PEDIATRIX MEDICAL GROUP

Pediatrix® Medical Group, Inc. MD is the nation's leading provider of physician services. Pediatrix-affiliated clinicians are committed to providing coordinated, compassionate and clinically excellent services to women, babies and children across the continuum of care, both in hospital settings and office-based practices. Specialties include obstetrics, maternal-fetal medicine and neonatology complemented by more than 20 pediatric subspecialties, as well as a newly expanded area of pediatric primary and urgent care clinics. The group's high-quality, evidence-based care is bolstered by significant investments in research, education, quality-improvement and safety initiatives. The physician-led company was founded in 1979 as a single neonatology practice and today provides its highly specialized and often critical care services through more than 4,800 affiliated physicians and other clinicians in 37 states and Puerto Rico. To learn more about Pediatrix, visit www.pediatrix.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and the Pediatrix blog. Investment information can be found at www.pediatrix.com/investors.

Certain statements and information in this press release may be deemed to contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company's objectives, plans and strategies, and all statements, other than statements of historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that we intend, expect, project, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future. These statements are often characterized by terminology such as "believe," "hope," "may," "anticipate," "should," "intend," "plan," "will," "expect," "estimate," "project," "positioned," "strategy" and similar expressions, and are based on assumptions and assessments made by the Company's management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no duty to update or revise any such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments, and business decisions to differ materially from forward-looking statements are described in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, including the sections entitled "Risk Factors", as well the Company's current reports on Form 8-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and include the impact of surprise billing legislation and applicable implementing rules; the impact of the Company's name change; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and its financial condition and results of operations; the effects of economic conditions on the Company's business; the effects of the Affordable Care Act and potential changes thereto or a repeal thereof; the Company's relationships with government-sponsored or funded healthcare programs, including Medicare and Medicaid, and with managed care organizations and commercial health insurance payors; the Company's ability to comply with the terms of its debt financing arrangements; the Company's transition to a third-party revenue cycle management provider; the impact of the divestiture of the Company's anesthesiology and radiology medical groups; the impact of management transitions; the timing and contribution of future acquisitions; the effects of share repurchases; and the effects of the Company's transformation initiatives, including its reorientation on, and growth strategy for, its pediatrics and obstetrics business.

