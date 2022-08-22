National Comedy Center Named a "25 Top Family Weekend Getaway in the U.S." by U.S. News & World Report

National Comedy Center Featured as a Top Family Destination with Disneyland, New York City, Hawaii and Walt Disney World Resort

Logo/Photo Link:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/hegzhaphiocfoip/AAAXhCbWFQiN6IXD37qytUUwa?dl=0

Video B-roll Link:

https://www.dropbox.com/s/ywurrnxq2sbyzn4/2022_USNews_FamilyWeekend.mp4?dl=0

The National Comedy Center, the nation's official cultural institution and museum dedicated to comedy, was named a "Top 25 Family Weekend Getaways in the U.S." by U.S. News & World Report and a top destination to explore for "memory-making vacations with loved ones."

The publication states that "these 25 top weekend getaways across the country guarantee enriching activities for all ages and will inspire your family to enjoy some quality time together," with these destinations welcoming families "with special experiences, affordable lodging and sophisticated dining and entertainment."

The National Comedy Center is among a prestigious list of major destinations across the country selected by U.S. News & World Report, which also includes Disneyland; Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort; snorkeling in Maui, Hawaii; performing arts in New York City; a cruise in Alaska; the Rocky Mountains in Breckinridge, CO; and the San Francisco waterfront.

The National Comedy Center in Jamestown, New York is cited as a destination where "there's a wide range of humor to make all ages laugh out loud…you'll find it in Lucille Ball's hometown of Jamestown, in the southwest corner of New York State…"

"We know how much families love to laugh together at the National Comedy Center," stated National Comedy Center Executive Director Journey Gunderson. "We're so pleased that U.S. News & World Report recognizes that we have a world-class, national destination here in Western New York, with so much for visitors of all ages to enjoy and experience together – across all genres and eras of comedy. For all those who love to laugh, the National Comedy Center is the perfect weekend getaway."

The National Comedy Center is one of only eight destinations in the Northeast on the family weekend getaway list and one of only three destinations located in New York State.

Within the Comedy Center's galleries, more than 50 interactive exhibits and immersive experiences employ cutting-edge technology to showcase the story of comedy from its origins to the present day – featuring exclusive collections, archival documents, rare artifacts, and multi-media presentations.

The full U.S. News & World Report article can be found here: 25 Top Family Weekend Getaways in the U.S. (usnews.com)

About the National Comedy Center

The National Comedy Center is the United States' official cultural institution and museum dedicated to presenting the vital story of comedy and preserving its heritage for future generations, as formally designated by the U.S. Congress. Opened in August 2018 in Jamestown, New York, the museum complex offers an unprecedented, immersive visitor experience using state-of-the-art technology, interactivity and personalization.

USA Today named the National Comedy Center the "Best New Museum in the Country" while TIME magazine named it one of its "World's Greatest Places" ­– one of only "100 new and newly noteworthy destinations to experience right now" and one of only nine attractions to visit in the United States. Condé Nast Traveler called the National Comedy Center "one of the best museums in the country," and People magazine named it one of "100 Reasons to Love America."

Based on the vision of Jamestown native Lucille Ball for her hometown to become a destination for comedy, the non-profit National Comedy Center showcases comedy's great minds and unique voices in ways that engage, inspire, educate and entertain. The Comedy Center's mission is to provide education on the comedic arts in the form of commentary and contextualization of its bodies of work across all eras and genres of the art form.

Within the Comedy Center's museum galleries, more than 50 interactive exhibits and immersive experiences employ cutting-edge technology to present the story of comedy from its origins to the present day – using archival documents, artifacts, and media as their core.

The National Comedy Center operates the Lucille Ball Desi Arnaz Museum, which explores the lives, careers and legacy of the "First Couple of Comedy" and the incredible impact they had on the world, as well as the pioneering role and remarkable influence that I Love Lucy and Desilu Studios had on the entertainment industry for generations to come.

The National Comedy Center is a 501(c)(3) non-profit cultural institution whose mission is funded by philanthropic support. Donations and grants support the museum and its work to present the vital story of comedy and preserve its heritage for future generations.

Stay connected to the National Comedy Center and Lucille Ball Desi Arnaz Museum:

Websites: www.comedycenter.org

www.comedycenter.org/anywhere

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nationalcomedycenter/

Twitter and Instagram: @ntlcomedycenter

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005618/en/