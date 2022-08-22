Save up to 50 Percent Over the Big Three Mobile Providers With New Unlimited Plans From Xfinity Mobile

Best Price for Two and Three Lines of Unlimited in the Industry
Xfinity Mobile Delivers the Fastest Mobile Service
Today, Xfinity Mobile introduced new pricing for two and three lines of Unlimited – $30 per line – that can save customers up to 50 percent over AT&T, 45 percent over Verizon, and 25 percent over T-Mobile for two lines, with additional savings when you add more lines*. Pricing for Xfinity Mobile's Unlimited plans are now $45/line for one line, and $30/line for two, three or four lines, and $20/line for additional lines. They are available nationwide for new or existing customers beginning today.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005473/en/
Xfinity Mobile Price Stack Up. (Graphic: Business Wire)
"Xfinity Mobile was built to save people money and with our new unlimited pricing there's never been a better time to make the switch. Ask our customers, it's the best kept secret in wireless," said Sophia Ahmad, EVP and CMO, Comcast Cable.
With a network that combines the nation's most reliable 5G and fast WiFi, third-party data from Ookla® shows that Xfinity Mobile has the fastest mobile service in Comcast service areas**. The mobile service has no contracts and customers have the flexibility to choose how they want to pay for cellular data – by the gig or unlimited – and can mix and match those data options based on a family's unique needs. They can also switch any line between data options anytime. When combined with the ability to access millions of free WiFi hotspots, Xfinity Mobile customers say they save up to $600 per year on their wireless bills.
The savings don't stop there. In addition to the new Unlimited pricing, customers can take advantage of current device promotions and offers, including $450 off a new Samsung phone or a $200 Visa Prepaid card when they activate a new line and port a number with an eligible device. Xfinity Mobile customers with Xfinity Rewards can also earn $100 for each line they add on up to five lines and get $100 for every new customer they refer to Xfinity Mobile through Xfinity Rewards.
This unique approach is resonating with consumers. In 2022, for the third straight year Xfinity Mobile customers ranked their service among the industry's leaders in customer satisfaction according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI®). This year they also ranked Xfinity Mobile as a leader in quality, value and likelihood to recommend.
Check out potential savings with Xfinity Mobile's savings calculator and join the millions making the switch. Call 1-888-936-4968, click xfinitymobile.com or visit one of the hundreds of Xfinity Stores across the country.
About Comcast Corporation
Comcast Corporation CMCSA is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on connectivity, aggregation, and streaming with 57 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.
*Compared to the Unlimited Starter plan from AT&T, Welcome Unlimited plan from Verizon Wireless, and Base Essentials plan from T-Mobile as of August 22, 2022.
**Based on consumer testing of mobile WiFi and cellular data performance from Ookla® Speedtest Intelligence® data for Q2 '22 for Comcast service areas, as verified by Ookla for Comcast's analysis.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005473/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.