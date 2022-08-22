Medisca Unveils New Brand Identity and Corporate Positioning as Partners in Wellness

After three successful decades of redefining, shaping, and informing the pharmaceutical compounding industry standard, Medisca is proud to unveil a new global brand identity and corporate positioning that reflects a journey of growth, diversification, and opportunity. Founded in 1989 as a small business with a handful of employees, Medisca has expanded into a global corporation with strategic partners in education, manufacturing, supply chain, and analytical testing that deliver customized solutions with an unwavering commitment to quality and innovation.

When asked why the company was making the change now, Medisca Founder and President, Antonio Dos Santos, explained: "It was simple – Medisca had reached a pivotal point and we needed to unite our companies and partners under one shared purpose and identity, paving the way for future growth acceleration and opportunity. Thinking, acting, and behaving as a single entity will position us to have greater impact by strategically leveraging our resources to drive innovation that matters."

To unify over 30 years of accomplishment, Medisca collaborated with an international, award winning and multidisciplinary agency to help define the new corporate positioning and brand identity. After many months of strategic discovery sessions and creative exploration, Medisca unveils their new purpose as Partners in Wellness.

"To Medisca, Partners in Wellness means forming genuine and authentic relationships that actively contribute to wellness," continued Dos Santos. "Our new purpose will build on our roots in pharmaceutical compounding by redefining personalized healthcare and customized solutions as a means to wellness."

Visual strategy represents both history and progress

Accompanying the new positioning is a new visual identity and logo that represents Medisca history and goals for the future. Medisca has the advantage to continue to own green within the pharmaceutical industry and will leverage fresh hues to represent wellness, growth, and balance. The familiar square holding the new, refined icon shows solidity and reliability, while the new calligraphic ‘M' represents the positive journey and thinking outside the box. Finally, the accented dot on the "i" alludes to the people of Medisca and the partners they serve.

Effective today, Medisca customers and partners around the world will be introduced to the new Medisca positioning and logo. New visual assets will roll out over the next few months, culminating with the unveiling of a new website in 2023.

To visualize the new brand identity and journey, view the new Medisca identity introduction video here>.

About Medisca®

Medisca is a global corporation with locations throughout North America, Australia, and Europe, that contributes to healthcare by leveraging strong partnerships that deliver customized solutions with an unwavering commitment to quality and innovation. Backed by 30+ years and a strong foundation in pharmaceutical compounding supply, Medisca is a business-to-business company that delivers comprehensive offerings by providing value, consistency, responsiveness, and loyalty. As Partners in Wellness, Medisca offers an unfailing devotion to improving lives across a multitude of needs and people. For more information visit www.medisca.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

