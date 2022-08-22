Ken Garff Automotive Announces Conference Call for Noteholders to Discuss Q2 2022 Financial Results

Ken Garff Automotive, LLC announced that it will host a conference call for current noteholders, prospective qualified institutional purchasers, and the trustee to discuss Q2 2022 financial results at 11 am MT on Friday, September 2, 2022.
Instructions for the conference call will be made available to representatives of the trustee, noteholders, and prospective qualified institutional purchasers who currently have access to the Company's private data room. Other noteholders and qualified institutional purchasers should contact Jim Campbell, CFO of Ken Garff Automotive, LLC to obtain access to the Company's financial statements and information concerning the conference call.
About Ken Garff Automotive
Ken Garff Automotive, LLC is a private operator of automotive dealerships in the United States. We offer 28 brands of new and used vehicles in 63 stores that comprise 100 franchises. We currently have locations in eight states with concentrations of stores in the West and Midwest regions of the United States. Our mission is to become the most esteemed automotive group as we treat people right and create lifetime customers.
