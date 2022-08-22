Fabuwood Introduces Their New Slim Shaker Cabinet – Luna

Fabuwood's newest door style cut the edge of the traditional shaker cabinet to create a slim shaker design. This adaptation of a popular style is sleek and minimalistic, the perfect cabinet for the contemporary kitchen.

Luna is available in two finishes that complement each other beautifully, providing the perfect opportunity to create a two-toned kitchen. Dove is a bright white paint that brings an open, light, and fresh feel to any space. Kona is a deep cocoa-colored stain that accents the natural wooden grain of the cabinet door and adds a warm and rustic touch. Combined, they create a design that has the perfect amount of contrast while still being completely cohesive.

The design is not the only innovative aspect of Luna. Fabuwood's latest cabinet design utilizes Blum's new Compact Clip hinges with Blumotion soft-close and quick-release technology. This allows for easy and stress-free installation/removal of the door to/from the cabinet face frame.

Fabuwood leads the industry in quality semi-custom cabinets and innovative technology. With their newest release, the Luna door style, Fabuwood brought their company further into the future and once again redefined quality and style.

About Fabuwood Cabinetry:

Fabuwood is a top-of-the-line cabinetry company that is committed to redefining quality in the industry. They are innovative not only in the design and production of their products but also in their technology. EZ Pricing, a cutting-edge platform designed in-house by the Fabuwood team, was the first of its kind in the cabinet industry. With the fastest lead times on semi-custom cabinets, constant upgrades, frequent new releases, and dedication to staying on top in both quality and style, Fabuwood really is a leader in its industry.

