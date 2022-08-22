Mark Farrah Associates Noted Kaiser Permanente Top Medicare Advantage Plan in 2022

In the latest Healthcare Business Strategy report, Mark Farrah Associates (MFA), www.markfarrah.com, provides a brief overview of Kaiser Permanente's Senior Advantage Los Angeles and Orange Co. health maintenance organization (HMO) plan (KP SALAOP), using information available in MFA's Medicare Benefits Analyzer™ and Medicare Business Online™ products. This plan has gained the top spot nationwide, based on enrollment, for Medicare Advantage (MA) plans sold to individuals, without special needs, while competing in a highly competitive area.

The Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) reported that KP SALAOP had 241,728 people enrolled in the plan as of July 1, 2022, an increase of 2.2% from December 1, 2021. In comparison to other MA plans in the area, KP SALAOP currently has 28.1% market share. MFA identified several factors that contributed to KP SALAOP maintaining its leading position across all MA plans offered throughout the country, including:

KP SALAOP has earned the highest possible rating of 5 out of 5 stars for the eleventh year in a row (2012 - 2022).

Kaiser Permanente made several changes, between 2021 and 2022, to KP SALAOP's benefits in several important areas, including: reducing the maximum out-of-pocket amount; decreasing doctor visit copays, and cutting the cost per admission for inpatient hospital stays.

Los Angeles and Orange counties, in California, combined have over 2.1 million people eligible for Medicare, making it one of the largest local markets in the United States. Even with its size, KP SALAOP only serves 11.5% of those people eligible for coverage.

