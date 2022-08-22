Mark Farrah Associates Noted Kaiser Permanente Top Medicare Advantage Plan in 2022

In the latest Healthcare Business Strategy report, Mark Farrah Associates (MFA), www.markfarrah.com, provides a brief overview of Kaiser Permanente's Senior Advantage Los Angeles and Orange Co. health maintenance organization (HMO) plan (KP SALAOP), using information available in MFA's Medicare Benefits Analyzer™ and Medicare Business Online™ products. This plan has gained the top spot nationwide, based on enrollment, for Medicare Advantage (MA) plans sold to individuals, without special needs, while competing in a highly competitive area.
The Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) reported that KP SALAOP had 241,728 people enrolled in the plan as of July 1, 2022, an increase of 2.2% from December 1, 2021. In comparison to other MA plans in the area, KP SALAOP currently has 28.1% market share. MFA identified several factors that contributed to KP SALAOP maintaining its leading position across all MA plans offered throughout the country, including:
- KP SALAOP has earned the highest possible rating of 5 out of 5 stars for the eleventh year in a row (2012 - 2022).
- Kaiser Permanente made several changes, between 2021 and 2022, to KP SALAOP's benefits in several important areas, including: reducing the maximum out-of-pocket amount; decreasing doctor visit copays, and cutting the cost per admission for inpatient hospital stays.
- Los Angeles and Orange counties, in California, combined have over 2.1 million people eligible for Medicare, making it one of the largest local markets in the United States. Even with its size, KP SALAOP only serves 11.5% of those people eligible for coverage.
To read the full FREE text of "Kaiser Permanente's H0524-003 Top MA Plan in 2022", visit the Analysis Briefs library on Mark Farrah Associates' website www.markfarrah.com.
About Medicare Benefits Analyzer
Medicare Benefits Analyzer™ is a time-saving database for easy comparative analysis of Medicare premiums, co-pays and benefits, and much, much more. Benefits and Star Quality Ratings data is collected and organized from the Medicare.gov website and is updated within days the new benefits data is posted by CMS, usually during the first and second weeks of October. Medicare Benefits Analyzer™ subscriptions include access to Medicare Business Online™ for the latest MA and Prescription Drug Plan (PDP) enrollment data. The new 2023 data will be available soon for the upcoming Annual Election Period (AEP), which begins on October 15, 2022.
About Mark Farrah Associates (MFA)
MFA is a leading data aggregator and publisher providing health plan market data and analysis tools for the healthcare industry. Committed to simplifying analysis of health insurance business, our products include: Health Coverage Portal™, Medicare Business Online™, Medicare Benefits Analyzer™, County Health Coverage™, Health Plans USA™ and 5500 Employer Health Plus.
Also, for the latest insights about health plan enrollment trends and financial performance, visit the FREE MFA Healthcare Business Strategy Briefs on the MFA website.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005559/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
