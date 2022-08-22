Informatica Named a Leader in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data Integration Tools for 17 Consecutive Years

Company Positioned Furthest for Completeness of Vision and Highest for Ability to Execute
Informatica INFA, an enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced that Gartner, Inc. has again recognized Informatica as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data Integration Tools report1. Additionally, this year Gartner has positioned Informatica as the furthest on the axis for completeness of vision and highest on the ability to execute axis.
Gartner states, "There needs to be a clear focus on independent data integration tools that do not necessitate the movement and persistence of data into a specific vendor repository or cloud ecosystem. This is more important than ever because embedded data integration capabilities delivered by vendors as part of a broader application (such as analytics and BI or CRM tool) or database, or even CSP-specific data integration solutions, might make it easy for organizations to ingest data into one database, application or CSP ecosystem. However, these same embedded integration capabilities do very little to allow organizations to integrate data across different data stores, applications or multicloud/hybrid environments. This could lead to potential vendor lock-in challenges, high egress costs and data silos, resulting in the inability of organizations to reuse integrated data for general purpose use cases."
"Informatica's proven track record of independence and neutrality is a key reason why we believe customers continue to trust us," said Jitesh Ghai, Chief Product Officer at Informatica. "We believe this continued recognition from Gartner is validation of our continued commitment to innovation and customer centricity."
Gartner Disclaimer
GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are registered trademark and service are mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About Informatica
Informatica INFA, an Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, empowers businesses to realize the transformative power of data. We have pioneered a new category of software, the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud™ (IDMC), powered by AI and a cloud-first, cloud-native, end-to-end data management platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across any multi-cloud, hybrid system, empowering enterprises to modernize and advance their data strategies. Over 5,000 customers in more than 100 countries and 85 of the Fortune 100 rely on Informatica to drive data-led digital transformation. Learn more at informatica.com.
1 Gartner® 2022 Magic Quadrant™ for Data Integration Tools, Ehtisham Zaidi, Sharat Menon, Robert Thanaraj, Nina Showell, 17 August 2022
