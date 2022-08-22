The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPE) Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Ampio" or the "Company") AMPE common stock between December 29, 2020 and August 3, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Ampio investors have until October 17, 2022 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.
On April 20, 2022, Ampio announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") responded negatively to its Type C meeting request for the Company's AP-013 clinical trial and that the FDA found the Company should have sought the FDA's agreement on changes to the data analysis prior to analyzing and unblinding the data. On this news, the Company's share price fell $0.09, or 26%, to close at $0.25 per share on April 21, 2022.
Then, on May 16, 2022, Ampio announced that it had formed a special committee to conduct an internal investigation focusing on Ampio's AP-013 clinical trial and unauthorized provision of its anti-inflammatory drug Ampion for use by individuals not participating in clinical trials. On this news, the Company's share price fell $0.04, or 10%, to close at $0.18 per share on May 18, 2022.
Then, on August 3, 2022, Ampio disclosed that, as far back as March 2020, "senior staff were aware . . . that the AP-013 trial did not demonstrate efficacy for Ampion on its co-primary endpoints of pain and function; and that these persons did not fully report the results of the AP-013 trial and the timing of unblinding of data from the AP-013 trial." The Company also revealed "that certain Ampio personnel, including a former executive officer and certain former directors, facilitated the provision of Ampion for unauthorized use."
On this news, Ampio's stock fell $0.06, or 37.5%, to close at $0.10 per share on August 3, 2022, thereby injuring investors.
The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants: (1) inflated the Company's true ability to successfully file a BLA for Ampion; (2) inflated the results of the AP-013 study and the timing of unblinding the data from the AP-013 study; and (3) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.
Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.
If you purchased Ampio common stock during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than October 17, 2022 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you purchased Ampio common stock, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005208/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.