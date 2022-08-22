ñol

Technip Energies N.V. - Weekly Report Share Buyback - Week of August 15 to August 19, 2022

by Business Wire
August 22, 2022 12:19 PM | 5 min read

In accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, Technip Energies TE NL declares the following purchases of its own shares during the week of August 15 to August 19, 2022.

These transactions were carried out as part of a buyback program with a discretionary mandate carried out by an investment services provider making decisions relating to the acquisition of Technip Energies shares independently.

Name of the
Issuer

Identify Code of the
Issuer (LEI Code)

Day of the
transaction

Identity
Code of the
Security

Total
Daily
Volume
(in
number

of
shares)

Daily
weighted
average
purchase
prices of
the
shares (in
€)

Market
Identity
Code

Technip Energies

724500FLODI49NSCIP70

2022-08-15

NL0014559478

20,000

12.291179

XPAR

Technip Energies

724500FLODI49NSCIP70

2022-08-16

NL0014559478

20,000

12.243374

XPAR

Technip Energies

724500FLODI49NSCIP70

2022-08-17

NL0014559478

20,000

12.124069

XPAR

Technip Energies

724500FLODI49NSCIP70

2022-08-18

NL0014559478

20,000

12.256903

XPAR

Technip Energies

724500FLODI49NSCIP70

2022-08-19

NL0014559478

20,000

12.099067

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

100,000

12.202918

 

 

For detailed information on the transactions carried out and on the objectives of the shares purchases, please refer to the detailed declaration available on https://investors.technipenergies.com/financial-information/notice-trading-own-shares.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering & Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO2 management. The company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by extensive technology, products and services offering.

Operating in 34 countries, our 15,000 people are fully committed to bringing our client's innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.

Technip Energies is listed on Euronext Paris with American depositary receipts ("ADRs") traded over-the-counter in the United States.

For further information: https://www.technipenergies.com.

Posted In: Press Releases

