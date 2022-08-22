Talking Real Money Podcast Achieves Historic 3 Million Downloads

Podcast founded by Tom Cock and Don McDonald helps educate millions of Americans

Talking Real Money, an entertaining and educational financial podcast, has crossed the milestone of 3 million downloads. Inspired to offer authentic, unbiased education, Talking Real Money has attracted a national audience consistently ranking as one the top 100 investing podcasts in America. Podcast hosts Tom Cock and Don McDonald, two of the country's top financial broadcasters and educators, talk to listeners about how to stop playing with their hard-earned money and invest using science.

"I'm thrilled that our message is reaching so many investors," said co-host Don McDonald. "With so many 'advisors' willing to say almost anything for a commission, America is starved for honest, transparent financial advice," he added.

Tom Cock was the host of the PBS-TV show "Serious Money" for many years and Don McDonald hosted a nationally syndicated financial talk show for over a decade. Combined, the two co-hosts have over 65 years of experience in the financial services industry. In 2008, their podcast, "Sound Investing" (also hosted by Paul Merriman) was named the "Best Money Podcast" by Money Magazine. Currently, Tom and Don create between five and six new episodes of "Talking Real Money" every week.

Talking Real Money is a combination of listener calls, emails and discussion of timely topics, plus random amusement. "We truly enjoy the interaction with our callers, and like helping them understand the shortcomings of Wall Street's self-interested advice," said co-host Tom Cock.

"Since the addition of Talking Real Money just 18 months ago, we've seen nearly a 500% increase in monthly downloads which tells us we're on the right track to further grow the podcast footprint on a national level," said Jim Scanlan, Co-President at Apella. "The best is yet ahead of us," he added.

Talking Real Money is also heard as a live radio program Saturdays between Noon and 2 pm Pacific Time on KNWN, a 50-thousand-watt Seattle radio station.

Talking Real Money is a service of Apella Capital.

About Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC ("Apella") is a national Registered Investment Adviser based in Glastonbury, CT. Built around a select community of like-minded advisors with a focus on factor-based investing and planning, Apella operates 13 offices throughout the U.S. As of 12/31/2021, Apella's assets under management and administration totaled over $2.7 billion. Apella's advisors are dedicated to building lifelong client relationships and providing Advice for Life. For more information, please visit www.apellacapital.com.

