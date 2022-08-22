Aviation Capital Group Releases Inaugural ESG Report

Aviation Capital Group LLC ("ACG") announced today the publication of its first Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") Report, for the year ended December 31, 2021.

ACG is proud to prioritize sustainability and ESG responsibility. We are committed to researching and implementing ways to build a cleaner future, maintain a successful, sustainable business and retain a great work environment for our employees. The aviation industry has some important targets, and we are excited to be a part in reaching, and hopefully surpassing, those goals.

"On behalf of everyone at ACG, I am very pleased to present our inaugural ESG report, which details the Company's focus on equity, engagement and sustainability," commented Thomas Baker, CEO & President. "This report highlights specific initiatives we've developed to advance our ESG goals, as well as collaboration with others to work toward a better future. As we continue to build our ESG platform at ACG, we are excited to see the near- and long-term impact our actions have on our company, our communities and the aviation industry."

The report can be found on our website at www.aviationcapital.com/investors/

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws. Any such statements, other than statements of historical fact, are based upon ACG's current expectations and assumptions concerning future events, which are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Accordingly, such statements are not guarantees or assurances of any aspect of future performance. Such statements speak only as of the time when made, and ACG undertakes no obligation to update any such statement unless required by law.

About Aviation Capital Group

Aviation Capital Group was founded in 1989 and is one of the world's premier full-service aircraft asset managers with approximately 475 owned, managed and committed aircraft as of June 30, 2022, which are leased to approximately 85 airlines in approximately 45 countries. ACG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo Century Corporation.

