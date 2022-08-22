Sunstone Management Announces $25,000 Grant to TiE SoCal

Funds will expand access to community-based accelerator programs for TiE members

Sunstone Management today announced that it has granted $25,000 to TiE SoCal, the non-profit organization recognized as a leader in supporting startup founders with mentoring, networking, education, incubation support, and funding. The grant, delivered through the Sunstone Entrepreneurship Community Fund, will allow TiE SoCal to expand opportunities for its members to participate in community-based accelerator programs as board members, advisors, mentors, coaches, judges, technical service providers, and investors.

"TiE SoCal was established 25 years ago as a chapter of TiE Global, one of the largest non-profit organizations for entrepreneurs. The mission of TiE is to foster entrepreneurship through mentoring, networking, education, funding and incubation. We see a lot of alignment between our work and what Sunstone Management is doing and we are looking forward to working with them on enhancing the entrepreneurship culture in Southern California and beyond," stated Ashish Saboo, current President of TiE SoCal.

"TiE's work aligns perfectly with our aim to diversify Southern California's startup culture," said John Keisler, CEO of Sunstone Management. "We are pleased to support their efforts to nurture the next generation of creative entrepreneurs in our region."

The grant was first announced on July 30, 2022, onstage at the TiE Global Investor Summit in Industry, CA. Each year, it is one of the largest gatherings of venture capitalists, angels, family offices, and individual investors in Southern California.

About Sunstone Management: A Financial Times (FT) Americas' Fastest Growing Company

Sunstone Management is a diversified private capital firm located in Southern California that invests in diverse early-stage technology entrepreneurs who demonstrate the promise to build great companies. We believe in the aspirational power of southern California to attract and inspire the most sophisticated investors and the most ambitious entrepreneurs in the world. We deliver new and exciting opportunities for economic growth through the creation of innovative public-private-partnerships, and our unique experience across government, education, and private sectors.

LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | Crunchbase | Pitchbook

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005518/en/