Peter Munzig joins TPG as Partner

Munzig to Lead Business Services Investing for TPG Capital

TPG, a global alternative asset management firm, announced today the appointment of Peter Munzig as a Partner and Head of Business Services for TPG Capital, the firm's private equity platform. In his role, Munzig will lead TPG Capital's investment activity and portfolio management in the business services sector.

"Peter's broad experience investing in and advising companies across industries makes him an excellent fit to lead our business services strategy, which focuses on partnering with leading technology-enabled services businesses that are delivering increasingly critical outcomes for enterprises globally," said Nehal Raj, Co-Managing Partner of TPG Capital. "His appointment highlights TPG Capital's ongoing commitment to developing deep expertise in our core sectors, and we're confident his leadership and insight will allow us to expand our investing efforts in the space."

Munzig joins TPG following 17 years with General Atlantic, where he most recently served as Managing Director and Head of their Palo Alto office, responsible for the firm's B2B investing efforts. At General Atlantic, Munzig led and managed investments in outsourced services, technology-enabled services, information services, and software across a range of industries and end markets. Prior to joining General Atlantic, Munzig was an investment banker with Goldman Sachs, where he advised clients in the technology, industrial, and consumer sectors on a range of M&A and corporate finance transactions.

"This is a dynamic time to be partnering with growth-oriented companies that are disrupting traditional services models through technology, innovation, and IP across HR, IT services, financial services, and numerous other industries," said Munzig. "I believe TPG's highly thematic investment strategy and focus on partnership with entrepreneurs and management teams position us well to capitalize on a growing set of opportunities, and I look forward to working with TPG's talented business services team to support and scale important companies in the space."

TPG Capital invests across five core sectors including healthcare; software and enterprise technology; internet, digital media, and communications; consumer; and business services. The business services sector provides a broad opportunity for the team to deploy its operational capabilities and growth strategies to critical service providers across a range of industries. Select TPG Capital investments in business services companies have included Transplace, Cushman & Wakefield, CCC Information Services, IMS Health, CAA, Entertainment Partners, LPL, The Warranty Group, and Troon, among others.

Munzig earned his MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business, and earned his BA from Stanford University, where he graduated with honors. He currently serves on the board of the Foundation for Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford and is a Trustee of The Thacher School.

About TPG

TPG is a leading global alternative asset management firm founded in San Francisco in 1992 with $127 billion of assets under management and investment and operational teams in 12 offices globally. TPG invests across five multi-product platforms: Capital, Growth, Impact, Real Estate, and Market Solutions and our unique strategy is driven by collaboration, innovation, and inclusion. Our teams combine deep product and sector experience with broad capabilities and expertise to develop differentiated insights and add value for our fund investors, portfolio companies, management teams, and communities. For more information, visit www.tpg.com or @TPG on Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005510/en/