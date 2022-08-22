Northwest Hardwoods Unveils New Corporate Name and Rebrands to Support Strategic Vision

NWH naming reflects its organizational evolution, headquarters relocation, and simplification of the customer experience

NWH announced the company has launched a corporate rebrand that affects its name and identity, as well as reframing the company's positioning. The timing of the refreshed corporate brand aligns with the significant transformation taking place across the NWH organization. The new name, shortened from Northwest Hardwoods to NWH, and modified identity embody the company's commitment to the simplification of the customer experience. The change coincides with the headquarters' move to Frisco, Texas and communicates NWH's renewed sense of purpose, energy, and enthusiasm of all its employees.

The NWH rebrand marks another major milestone in the evolution of the nation's largest hardwoods provider, as it continues to evolve and take a fresh and forward-looking approach to the market. The new positioning, "Simple. Natural. Hardwoods." communicates NWH's unwavering commitment to offering hardwoods solutions that limit complexities to unlock success for our customers.

"We are committed to maintaining our place as the industry's premier provider of high-quality natural hardwoods and world-class service," said Dave Brower, Vice President of Marketing.

"We'll succeed by making every NWH experience a rewarding experience, one that gives our customers a distinct competitive edge."

The new brand identity comes at an important time as NWH focuses on execution of its strategy to simplify the customer experience through innovation and professional excellence at every customer touchpoint. The new branding will be rolled out across the globe in the coming months.

About NWH

NWH, founded in 1967, has become the leading manufacturer and supplier of hardwood lumber to North America, Europe and Asia. With an unwavering focus on simplifying the customer experience, NWH serves the furniture, flooring, cabinet, molding, and millwork industries with 14+ hardwoods species from the major U.S. growing regions as well as imported plywood and exotic lumber. The company operates over 40 manufacturing and warehousing facilities across the country including sawmills, concentration yards and distribution facilities using innovative technologies to streamline the procurement process for customers. NWH supplies only sustainable, high-quality hardwoods to protect our resources today and for future generations. For more information, please visit nwh.com.

