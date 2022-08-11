PLAYSTUDIOS Expands Collaboration With IHG Hotels & Resorts, Offering Players Rewards at More Than 6,000 Destinations Worldwide

Largest-ever addition to PLAYSTUDIOS rewards catalog grants players access to all 17 brands in IHG Hotels & Resorts' portfolio

PLAYSTUDIOS, the leader in rewarded play, has expanded its playAWARDS offerings through a collaboration with global hospitality brand IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG), allowing every kind of traveler to find what they're looking for from luxury and comfort to thrilling adventure, and everything in between. Beginning in June 2022, PLAYSTUDIOS mobile app players can now exchange playAWARDS loyalty points earned during free gameplay for discounted stays across the entire IHG portfolio – with more than 6,000 hotel destinations worldwide and 17 acclaimed brands, including InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Holiday Inn, and more.

"This is an unprecedented expansion, the largest in the history of our playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, and we're doing it with an amazing collaborator," says PLAYSTUDIOS Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer Andrew Pascal. "IHG Hotels & Resorts offers one of the most celebrated and diverse destination portfolios in the world. Giving our players the ability to use their playAWARDS points to create the getaway experience of their dreams is a gamechanger – pun intended."

The expanded playAWARDS rewards offerings include 15 percent discounts across IHG's 6,000 hotels and 17 brands around the world. For the traveler seeking a world of luxury, there's InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, where glamour is a part of every moment. Players that prefer unique style elements mixed with premium comfort will enjoy a stay at a voco property. For quality that's always reliable, book a stay with the iconic Holiday Inn brand. And, if players are planning a longer trip, they can get comfortable at Candlewood Suites, which provides all the comforts of home. With more than 6,000 hotels to choose from across the globe, the possibilities are endless.

Players must be a member of the brand's reimagined IHG One Rewards loyalty program to redeem their discounts after selecting them from the playAWARDS Rewards Store.

PLAYSTUDIOS and IHG Hotels & Resorts first announced their collaboration in 2021, with the latter joining a portfolio of more than 275 celebrated brands offering unique access, and experiences to players around the world. All playAWARDS rewards can be viewed and redeemed in the playAWARDS Rewards Store of PLAYSTUDIOS apps, which are available to download free on iOS, Android, Kindle, and Facebook.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. MYPS creator of the groundbreaking playAWARDS loyalty platform is a publisher and developer of award-winning mobile games, including the iconic Tetris® mobile app, POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, myVEGAS Blackjack, my KONAMI Slots, myVEGAS Bingo, and MGM Slots Live. The playAWARDS loyalty platform enables players to earn real-world rewards from a global collection of iconic hospitality, entertainment, and leisure brands. playAWARDS partners include MGM Resorts International, Wolfgang Puck, Norwegian Cruise Line, Resorts World, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Bowlero, Gray Line Tours, and Hippodrome Casino among others. Founded by a team of veteran gaming, hospitality, and technology entrepreneurs, PLAYSTUDIOS apps combine the best elements of popular casual games with compelling real-world experiences. To learn more about PLAYSTUDIOS, visit www.playstudios.com.

About IHG

IHG Hotels & Resorts [LON:IHG, NYSE:IHG (ADRs)] is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good.

With a family of 17 hotel brands and IHG One Rewards, one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programs, IHG has over 6,000 open hotels in over 100 countries, and more than 1,800 in the development pipeline.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 325,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.

Visit us online for more about our hotels and reservations and IHG One Rewards. For our latest news, visit our Newsroom and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

