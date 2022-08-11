ODL, Inc. Acquires Second Quebec Company with Purchase of Robover, Expands Growth in North America

ODL, Inc. announces the acquisition of Robover, Inc., an insulated glass manufacturer in Quebec, Canada. Robover has been a leader in delivering insulated glass solutions to the Canadian market for over 20 years, making them an ideal partner for ODL, as they expand their mission of Building Value into Building Products™.
"This partnership continues to enhance our insulated glass offerings in North America. The addition of Robover to ODL and our family of brands helps position us for exciting new business growth opportunities, while also enhancing our product offering, capabilities, and serviceability to our valued customers." Dave Klein, President and COO, ODL, Inc.
"Today is a very exciting day for the Robover team, as we have taken the bold step to protect our company's future growth by partnering with ODL, a leading glass supplier in North America. This partnership positions our organization so we can enhance our product lines, improve our processes and expand our reach right here in Canada and beyond." Anne Tardif, Robover
All Robover employees and locations are being retained by ODL, Inc.
Fifth Third Securities served as exclusive financial advisor to ODL, Inc. in the transaction.
