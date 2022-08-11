Planet DDS Acquires QSIDental from NextGen Healthcare

Planet DDS, the leading provider of cloud-based dental software, today announced the acquisition of QSIDental from NextGen Healthcare, Inc. QSIDental offers cloud-based dental practice management software and has been a trusted clinical software partner to dental organizations for 40 years.

This acquisition, including QSIDental Web®, reinforces the company's commitment to cloud-based solutions as a way for dental practices to navigate and uncover new opportunities through unprecedented times in the industry. Planet DDS will actively support the needs of existing QSIDental customers, empowering their growth and success through industry-leading cloud solutions.

"With rising costs and a difficult hiring environment, these are challenging times for dental practices. Planet DDS is committed to helping our customers to be more efficient and reduce costs while delivering better patient care," said Eric Giesecke, CEO of Planet DDS. "This acquisition enhances our ability to deliver top-rated cloud-based software to more dental practices across North America, and we are excited to welcome QSIDental team members and customers into the Planet DDS family."

Planet DDS and QSIDental share similar philosophies on the use of technology to deliver more efficient workflows for dental practices, maximize quality of care, and enhance the patient experience.

About Planet DDS:

Planet DDS is the leading provider of cloud-enabled dental software solutions serving over 10,000 practices in North America with over 60,000 users. The company delivers a complete platform of solutions for dental practices including Denticon Practice Management, Apteryx XVWeb Digital Imaging, and Legwork Patient Relationship Management. Planet DDS is committed to creating value for its dental practice clients by solving the most urgent challenges facing today's dental practices in North America. To learn more, visit planetdds.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005055/en/