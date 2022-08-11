CRN Honors Arcserve's CEO Brannon Lacey as an Innovator on its 2022 Top 100 Executives List

CRN's annual list recognizes forward-thinking technology leaders who are dedicated to the channel and taking bold actions in an ever-evolving landscape

Arcserve, the world's most experienced provider of backup, recovery and immutable storage solutions for unified data resilience against ransomware and disasters, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Brannon Lacey, CEO, on its 2022 Top 100 Executives list in the Innovators category.

CRN acknowledges forward-thinking and innovative technology leaders like Lacey on its annual list to recognize their commitment and dedication to the channel through solution-provider-focused strategies and a willingness to help organizations better protect themselves and their customers in an ever-increasing threat landscape. The publication named Lacey one of the Top 25 IT Innovators of 2022. The ability to drive innovation for technology products, solutions, and services is the hallmark of CRN's Top 25 IT Innovators of 2022 list.

CRN's Top 100 Executives list highlights the executives shaking up the status quo, supporting channel partners, and placing big bets on where the market is headed. CRN commends these visionaries across four subcategories: the 25 Most Influential Executives, Top 25 Channel Sales Leaders, Top 25 IT Innovators, and Top 25 Disruptors. Each subcategory has its own set of strengths that positively impact the IT channel.

With Lacey at the helm, Arcserve is poised to rapidly expand and cement its position as a global top five data protection vendor. Arcserve brings much-needed data and business certainty to organizations of all sizes worldwide through the broadest set of best-in-class business continuity solutions available on the market.

Lacey joined Arcserve in October 2021 following Arcserve's merger with StorageCraft in March of the same year. As a 20-year technology industry veteran, Arcserve benefits from his extensive experience and success in building high-performance global software, cloud, cybersecurity, and infrastructure organizations.

Before joining Arcserve, Lacey was president of PeopleScout, the world's largest Recruitment Process Outsourcing firm, where he oversaw the organization's rapid digital transformation and global expansion. Previous roles include global SVP & general manager of Application Services with Rackspace, one of the world's largest managed service providers; principal at Samsung Ventures, where he was responsible for venture capital investments in the mobility space; and president of Benefits Solutions, a $2 billion business segment of human capital provider Alight.

Said Lacey: "It's an honor to be named a Top 25 Innovator on CRN's list of Top 100 Executives and a privilege to be working alongside Arcserve's exceptionally talented leadership team. With its world-class employees, technologies, partners, and investors, Arcserve is destined to do great things. I'm excited and proud to lead this organization as we invest in and focus on aggressive and sustainable global market growth."

Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company: "Winning leaders embrace innovation while going all-in with partners in their commitment to accelerating business growth and digital transformation for their customers. Their exceptional vision, know-how, and execution contributed significantly to the strength of their companies, partners, customers, and the IT channel. Congratulations to all included on the CRN 2022 Top 100 Executives list for successfully bringing channel-focused innovation to the market, enabling new growth opportunities, and producing one channel success story after another."

Arcserve, a top 5 data protection vendor and unified data resilience platform provider, offers the broadest set of best-in-class solutions to manage, protect, and recover all data workloads, from SMB to enterprise, regardless of location or complexity. Arcserve solutions eliminate complexity while bringing best-in-class, cost-effective, agile, and massively scalable data protection and certainty across all data environments. This includes on-prem, off-prem (including DRaaS, BaaS, and Cloud-to-Cloud), hyper-converged, and edge infrastructures. The company's nearly three decades of award-winning IP, plus a continuous focus on innovation, means that partners and customers, including MSPs, VARs, LARs, and end-users, are assured of the fastest route to next-generation data workloads and infrastructures. A 100% channel-centric organization, Arcserve has a presence in over 150 countries, with 19,000 channel partners helping to protect 235,000 customers' critical data assets. Explore more at arcserve.com and follow @Arcserve on Twitter.

