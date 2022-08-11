Structure.fi Launches in El Salvador to Bring Multi-Asset Investing Opportunities to Millions of Underserved Users

Structure.fi's mobile investment app removes barriers to entry and allows a new class of investor to participate in global financial markets.

Structure.fi, a mobile-first financial platform that offers investors seamless access to both traditional and crypto markets, has officially launched in El Salvador on Thursday, August 11. In the coming weeks and months, millions of people in emerging markets around the world will be able to utilize its unique service as the company prioritizes some of the most historically underserved populations, in countries like Mexico, Nigeria, and India.

Structure.fi aims to make financial services accessible to millions of people across El Salvador and believes that financial accessibility will empower these individuals, families, and communities to take advantage of a new world of opportunities that they have been barred from.

"With the implementation of the Bitcoin Law, the government of El Salvador is providing access to one-of-a-kind financial opportunities for Salvadorans. People here are now free to choose to invest in assets and services that can secure their personal financial future", said Cristian Flores, Presidential Commissioner for Strategic Projects. "We are very pleased to see new companies, such as Structure.fi, coming into the country to provide services and tools that will attract more investors to El Salvador. The decentralization of finance is the next logical step for the crypto revolution, along with the access to the Internet and the infrastructure provided by blockchain. Structure.fi is leading this process. Every person, business, and our own government will experience more liberty, more opportunities and more wealth. DeFi will bring prosperity to El Salvador and beyond," he concluded.

"We are choosing to launch in El Salvador because the country's senior leaders are committed to using every possible financial tool to facilitate easier access to financial opportunities for all classes of its people," said Structure.fi's President and co-founder Bryan Hernandez "Structure.fi opens the door to the next generation of personal financial security for a class of investor that has been unfairly denied those benefits."

With its intuitive, easy-to-use interface, Structure.fi gives investors of all experience levels the chance to invest, earn interest, borrow, and lend both traditional and digital financial assets on one simple, and secure platform. On Structure.fi, with a few taps, anyone can execute trades that in the past would have required a series of complex executions, possibly across multiple platforms. Structure.fi users will also be able to send and receive payments in the tokens of their choosing by simply selecting the tokens, the amount, and the recipient, and letting the platform do the rest.

Importantly, every tokenized asset that its users access on the platform is backed 1-to-1 and held in Structure.fi's custody. Additionally, with Structure.fi, the barriers to participation, like account minimums that can require significant assets to simply open an account, have been removed, enabling investors to engage with the market regardless of how much money they have to invest.

About Structure.fi

Structure.fi is a global financial platform that opens the door for mainstream investors to seamlessly participate in the DeFi and Crypto markets without the traditional educational and financial barriers. Guided by the principles of DeFi, Structure.fi will allow investors of all experience levels to quickly and simply trade assets on an easy-to-use, secure platform and eventually to earn, borrow and lend. Offering 24/7 access, hands-on support and seamless transaction Structure.fi's consumer-first approach brings accessibility and simplicity to the complex financial worlds of DeFi and Crypto. To learn more about Structure.fi's innovative and inclusive approach to DeFi investment, please visit www.structure.fi.

