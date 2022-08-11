Metronet Names Bill Gilliam Vice President and General Manager of Florida Markets

Metronet, the nation's largest independently owned, 100 percent fiber optic provider, today announced that Bill Gilliam will serve as the first Vice President and General Manager of Metronet's Florida Market. With more than 30 years of experience and success in the telecommunications industry, Gilliam will support Metronet as the company rapidly expands to bring the power of ultra-high-speed, multi-gigabit service to more communities throughout Florida.

Bill Gilliam, Metronet Vice President and General Manager of Florida (Photo: Business Wire)

"Metronet has increasingly become the first choice for residents and businesses looking for multi-gigabit speeds and unparalleled customer care," said John Cinelli, Metronet CEO. "As Vice President and General Manager of Metronet's Florida markets, Bill's telecommunications expertise will be essential in continuing to provide fast, reliable multi-gigabit fiber optic internet to Floridians."

Gilliam, who will oversee all current and future Florida markets, including Tallahassee and Palm Coast, most recently served as Director of Operations and General Manager at Shentel. Prior to his time at Shentel, he led Time Warner/Bright House's Central Florida market as Vice President and General Manager.

"I am honored to have the opportunity to join Metronet's Florida team as Vice President and General Manager," said Bill Gilliam. "Metronet is a company that I have long admired for its top-notch customer service, local operations, and cutting-edge technology, and I could not be more excited to be part of their legacy in the great Sunshine State as we grow to bring the power of fiber optic internet to many more communities."

In his new role, Gilliam will oversee Field Operations, Community Development, Residential and Commercial Special Project Technicians, and Government Affairs. His close oversight will drive improvements in customer service, team expansion, and installation processes.

City officials interested in adding their community to Metronet's growing list of "Certified Gigabit Cities Powered by Metronet" may visit cityleaders.metronetinc.com or contact Eddie Massengale, Metronet Director of Business Development at Eddie.Massengale@metronet.com or at 423-280-9031.

For more information on Metronet services in your area, please visit Metronet.com

About Metronet:

Metronet is the nation's largest independently owned, 100 percent fiber optic company headquartered in Evansville, Indiana. The customer-focused company provides cutting-edge fiber optic communication services, including high-speed Fiber Internet and full-featured Fiber Phone. Metronet started in 2005 with one fiber optic network in Greencastle, Indiana. Since then, Metronet and its affiliates have grown to serve and construct networks in more than 250 communities across Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia, Texas, Wisconsin, Missouri, Colorado, New Mexico, and Louisiana. Metronet is committed to bringing state-of-the-art telecommunication services to communities — services that are comparable or superior to those offered in large metropolitan areas. By offering XGS PON technology, Metronet can easily carry its communities into the future of 5GB service. Metronet has been recognized by PC Mag as one of the Top 10 Fastest ISPs in North Central United States in 2020 and Top 10 ISPs with Best Gaming Quality Index in 2021. Broadband Now has recognized Metronet as the Top 3 Fastest Internet Providers and Fastest Fiber Providers in the Nation in 2020, and #1 Fastest Mid-Sized Internet Provider in two states in 2020. In 2020, Metronet was awarded the Vectren Energy Safe Digging Partner Award from Vectren. For more information, visit www.Metronet.com.

