ISG to Publish Report on Manufacturing Industry Services

Upcoming ISG Provider Lens™ report will evaluate providers enabling transformation of product and manufacturing engineering through digital technologies

Information Services Group (ISG) III, a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining service and solution providers helping manufacturing companies enter the digital age.

The study results will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ report, called Manufacturing Industry Services, scheduled to be released in December. The report will cover companies offering services and solutions for modernizing product and manufacturing engineering in sectors including automotive, semiconductors and high tech, and airlines and airports.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the report to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm's buy-side clients.

Manufacturing is changing worldwide with major innovations that span multiple industry functions. New technologies are reshaping product design, pilot-scale manufacturing, aftermarket services and the relationship between IT and operational technology (OT). At the same time, cloud computing is opening up possibilities for connected products, digital services and IoT, while engineering services are enabling companies to leverage these technologies for greater efficiency and growth.

"Manufacturers see the changes happening in their industries and want to speed up their digital strategies," said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "Providers and system integrators offer the technology and expertise to support this."

ISG has distributed surveys to approximately 100 manufacturing services providers. Working in collaboration with ISG's global advisors, the research team will produce five quadrants representing the services the typical manufacturing enterprise is buying, based on ISG's experience working with its clients. The five quadrants are:

Product Engineering — Airlines and Airports, evaluating providers of engineering support and services for operations, security, maintenance and repair and other functions aimed at enhancing passenger experience. The quadrant also examines provider use of new technologies such as AI and robotics to support solution development.

Product Engineering — Automotive Autonomous, Connected, Electric and Shared (ACES), assessing providers of services across the product engineering process for next-generation vehicles and software-defined mobility, including digital cockpits, in-vehicle software, vehicle-to-everything solutions and functional safety.

Product Engineering — Semiconductor and Hi-Tech, covering the engineering and R&D capabilities of service providers in mainstream semiconductor manufacturing, including the potential to enable software-defined product differentiation.

Mobility Security Solutions, evaluating services and solutions to protect connected vehicles and aircraft from cyberattacks and enable full connectivity to moving platforms over new, ultra-fast communication networks.

OT Security Solutions, assessing services and solutions for OT, the suite of hardware and software that monitors and controls equipment in a manufacturing environment. The quadrant evaluates providers' ability to integrate and support smart, connected devices capable of automation, monitoring and other functions.

Geographically focused reports from the study will cover the global manufacturing services market and examine products and services available in the U.S. and Europe. ISG analysts Avimanyu Basu and Varsha Sengar will serve as authors of the report.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital brochure. Companies not listed as manufacturing services providers can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

All 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ evaluations now feature new and expanded customer experience (CX) data that measures actual enterprise experience with specific provider services and solutions, based on ISG's continuous CX research. Enterprise customers wishing to share their experience about a specific provider or vendor are encouraged to register here to receive a personalized survey URL. Participants will receive a copy of this report in return for their feedback.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) III is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 800 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

