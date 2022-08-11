Thompson Street Capital Partners Completes Growth Investment in Silverchair

Thompson Street Capital Partners (TSCP), a private equity firm based in St. Louis, announced today a growth investment in Silverchair, the leading independent content management, product enablement, and digital transformation platform for association, society, and independent publishers. BrightTower, an investment banking and M&A advisory services firm, served as exclusive financial advisor to Silverchair. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Founded in 1993 by Thane Kerner and based in Charlottesville, VA, Silverchair (www.silverchair.com) provides a suite of software and services to leading global publishers of scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content. Silverchair has leveraged its feature-rich and extensible content management system (CMS) to build new products—including software platforms for medical education and events—that help more than 400 publishers distribute and monetize STM content.
"Silverchair's partnership with TSCP reflects both our success to date, and more importantly, our aspiration to meet the broader interests of our community as an independent, non-conflicted, innovative, and community-focused technology and service partner to leading associations, societies, and publishers," said Silverchair CEO Thane Kerner. "As our community has grown, so has our investment in our people and technology, all of which has resulted in new opportunities to support our publishers' missions and goals. Fulfilling the opportunities before us can best be realized with a capital partner who shares our enthusiasm for the knowledge enterprise. We are very excited to enter this partnership with TSCP."
Craig Albrecht, Managing Director, TSCP said, "Thompson Street seeks to partner with founders and management teams who are passionately devoted to solving difficult problems, building outstanding products, and delighting customers. Thane Kerner and the Silverchair team have built an enterprise that exemplifies an ideal TSCP investment."
Joe St. Geme, Director, TSCP, added, "For more than 25 years, Silverchair has invested in building the most powerful and flexible technology platform for associations, societies, and publishers. We are thrilled to partner with Silverchair to accelerate their already outstanding growth and further enable the essential missions of its customers."
About Thompson Street Capital Partners
Thompson Street Capital Partners (www.tscp.com) is a St. Louis-based private equity firm focused on investing in founder-led middle market businesses in the Life Sciences & Healthcare, Software & Technology, and Business and Consumer Services and Products sectors. TSCP partners with management teams to increase value by accelerating growth, both organically and via acquisitions.
